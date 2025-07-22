The Pixel Watch July update is out to squash an emergency bug, but only some folks are in luck
If you're rocking a Pixel Watch in Japan or Singapore, keep an eye out for a fresh update.
What you need to know
- Pixel Watch users in Japan and Singapore are now getting the July 2025 update after sitting out the last one.
- Emergency calls now work on cellular models, even without a mobile plan, just stay connected via Bluetooth.
- Despite its July rollout, the update includes the June 2025 security patch.
Pixel Watch owners in Japan and Singapore who missed the last update are now finally getting the July 2025 release.
Google’s June Feature Drop packed in perks like transit payments and favorite home controls for the Pixel Watch. However, Pixel Watch users in Japan and Singapore were left waiting. After promising an update “in the coming weeks,” Google is finally delivering, with the July 2025 patch now hitting Pixel Watch devices in those two countries (via Droid Life).
The BW1A.250605.004.J2 update is rolling out specifically to cellular versions of the Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 in Japan and Singapore. It includes a fix for a previous bug with emergency calling, which should now work on cellular models even without active service as long as they’re tethered via Bluetooth.
June security in July’s body
Even though the BW1A.250605.004.J2 update just landed in July, it still carries the June 2025 security patch. One notable tweak is that Google Wallet payments on the Pixel Watch now need you to unlock the watch before tapping to pay.
The update also lets you pin your go-to home controls right on the Pixel Watch for quicker access.
Google says the rollout will gradually hit more devices over the next few weeks.
If you’re in Japan or Singapore and don’t feel like waiting, you can manually trigger the July 2025 update on your Pixel Watch. Go to Settings → System → System updates, then keep tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen until it starts downloading.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
The next big Pixel Watch update is expected to arrive in September, likely bringing Wear OS 6 to current models along with a deeper dose of the Material 3 Expressive look.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.