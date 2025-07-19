What you need to know

Google might finally make its next Pixel Watch easier to repair.

Emergency features are reportedly getting beefed up too, with possible satellite SOS and alerts for low blood oxygen joining the party.

Full details are still under wraps, but all eyes are on the August 20 event for the full reveal.

Google might finally be making the Pixel Watch 4 easier to crack open and fix after three Pixel Watches that were basically glued shut.

As per Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to get a redesigned build that finally allows access to its internals, something past models didn’t offer. What exactly you’ll be able to repair, though, is still up in the air. It’s unclear if parts like the battery or cover glass will be replaceable through Google or its service partners.

This move doesn’t come out of nowhere. Back in September last year, a Google exec mentioned the team was already “thinking through” how to make Pixel Watches—and other devices—easier to repair. So, the latest Pixel Watch 4 report just seems to be that idea finally taking shape.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

While more phones and smartwatches are moving toward repair-friendly designs these days, Google’s Pixel Watch has taken a different route. Until now, if something broke, there were no official repair options, so you're left with no other choice but a full replacement.

Pixel Watches haven’t exactly had a reputation for being easy to fix, but if the rumors pan out, the Pixel Watch 4 might actually break that tradition.

Beefed-up emergency features on Pixel Watch 4

Android Headlines also reports that the Pixel Watch 4 is set to get some emergency upgrades on top of features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection.

The Pixel Watch 4 is reportedly getting satellite SOS, finally catching up to Apple's emergency features. While there's no word yet on how it'll actually work, this could be the upgrade that makes Pixel Watches truly competitive in the lifesaving tech department.

Furthermore, the smartwatch is rumored to add a Breathing Emergencies alert. It’ll use the built-in SpO2 sensor to keep tabs on your blood oxygen levels, and if they drop too low, the watch will send a warning to give you a heads-up on possible breathing issues.

Specs are still mostly under wraps, but these rumored upgrades are definitely ones to watch for when Google takes the stage on August 20.