'Made by Google' Live Blog 2025: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Android 16 and Gemini
Everything you need to know about the latest devices from Google!
Google's "Made by Google" event is just around the corner, and the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of new products, including the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, a new Pixel Watch, and possibly the Pixel Buds 2a.
We'll be diving into all the latest rumors and leaks, from a potential four-device lineup for the Pixel 10 to the exciting rumor that Google may finally bring Qi2 charging built into its devices, which could be a massive game-changer. So be sure to follow along as we bring you the latest updates.
Google is set to launch the new devices on August 20 in New York this year. The keynote is expected to begin at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. The event will be livestreamed on Google’s official YouTube channel, as they do every year.
For a comprehensive overview of everything we know so far, be sure to check out our Pixel 10 Ultimate Guide.
The Pixel 10 Pro and the bigger Pro XL might see key variations when compared to their predecessors. According to some early leaks, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may retain the same display specs as their predecessors. The leaks also note that the display, as well as the rear glass panel, will be protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Both devices will likely be powered by the G5 Tensor, a notch higher than the G4 Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and will be backed by 16 GB of RAM. Both Pro models could see a higher battery capacity, with the Pixel 10 Pro getting 4,870 mAh capacity, and the Pro XL could show up with a large 5,200 mAh battery, the largest on a Google Pixel phone yet.
While we’re on the topic of hues, another rumor hinted at the fact that Google could be tying certain colors to the device’s storage options. Strange, yet a smart move by Google! What better way to entice a user to grab a higher storage option? We’ve already told you the base variant’s colorways.
The Pixel 10 Pro and the Pro XL are getting their color lineup: Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. As for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you’ll only get two picks: Moonstone or Jade.
So, to break things down, if you’re eyeing the Pixel 10 Pro in Jade finish, you might have to reach for the 256GB model. The same goes for the Pro XL. And if you're leaning toward the foldable Pro in Jade, you might not get the 1TB. The Pixel 10 Pro XL in Porcelain and Moonstone might not even see the 1TB option. On the other hand, the Obsidian version could still come in 128GB, thankfully.
Model
Color
Storage Configurations
Google Pixel 10
Obsidian
128GB, 256GB
|Row 1 - Cell 0
Frost
128GB, 256GB
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Indigo
128GB, 256GB
|Row 3 - Cell 0
Lemongrass
128GB, 256GB
Google Pixel 10 Pro
Obsidian
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Row 5 - Cell 0
Porcelain
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Row 6 - Cell 0
Moonstone
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Row 7 - Cell 0
Jade
256GB
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Obsidian
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Row 9 - Cell 0
Porcelain
256GB, 512GB
|Row 10 - Cell 0
Moonstone
256GB, 512GB
|Row 11 - Cell 0
Jade
256GB
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Moonstone
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Row 13 - Cell 0
Jade
256GB, 512GB
When it comes to the base Pixel 10’s colors, Google seems to be mixing things up on that front as well. A recent leak showcasing renders of the Pixel 10 hinted at four fresh color options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello.
Obsidian is the usual black, Limoncello is the yellow-green combo we've seen in earlier leaks; Indigo looks a lot like the Bay blue but brighter, and Frost lands somewhere between light blue and a soft purple tint.
Looks like the Pixel 10 series is shaping up to have four different models this year, keeping up with Google's usual release style. This is backed by some leaked codenames of the devices, likely to show up as:
Pixel 10, codename Frankel
Pixel 10 Pro, codename Blazer
Pixel 10 Pro XL, codename Mustang
Pixel 10 Pro Fold, codename Rango
Google might not radically change the overall design for its upcoming flagship; however, it is giving the base model a much-needed boost. The Pixel 10 will finally feature a triple rear camera array, which could include a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Other alleged specs include a larger battery, a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display with improved brightness and PWM dimming, 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.
This year's event is anticipated to feature four devices: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The phones are expected to get the next-gen Tensor G5 chipset. Additionally, we expect the Pixel Watch 4 in two sizes, powered by Wear OS 6 and its latest UI enhancements. On the accessories front, several rumors indicate a potential launch of the Pixel Buds 2a, along with Pixel-specific accessories allegedly called "Pixel Snap."