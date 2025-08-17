'Made by Google' Live Blog 2025: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Android 16 and Gemini

Google's "Made by Google" event is just around the corner, and the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of new products, including the highly anticipated Pixel 10 series, a new Pixel Watch, and possibly the Pixel Buds 2a.

We'll be diving into all the latest rumors and leaks, from a potential four-device lineup for the Pixel 10 to the exciting rumor that Google may finally bring Qi2 charging built into its devices, which could be a massive game-changer. So be sure to follow along as we bring you the latest updates.

Google is set to launch the new devices on August 20 in New York this year. The keynote is expected to begin at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. The event will be livestreamed on Google’s official YouTube channel , as they do every year.

For a comprehensive overview of everything we know so far, be sure to check out our Pixel 10 Ultimate Guide .