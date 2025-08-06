New leak points to major Gemini boost on the Pixel 10 series

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests that the Google Pixel 10 series could show up with two new Gemini-powered tools, "Camera Coach" and "Coversational Photo Editing."

Camera Coach will likely give users tips like adjusting their angle to better frame the picture, adjusting the lighting, and more.

While the Conversational Photo Editing feature could potentially allow users to have a conversation with Gemini, asking it to make edits on images.

It remains unclear if Camera Coach and the Conversational Photo Editing feature will show up in older Pixels, or will remain exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.

There's no surprise that Google will be pumping its upcoming flagship phones with the latest of Gemini's smarts; however, we didn't know what to expect when it came to Gemini's new features. Thanks to a new leak, we may have an idea of what's in store for the Pixel 10 series set to launch later this month.

According to Android Headlines, Google will integrate an AI-powered feature called "Camera Coach", and as the name suggests, it will coach users on how to click better, real-time images on their new Pixel device. Much like having a professional photographer teach you better techniques and best practices to achieve the perfect shot, on the go. This means you won't have to save those Instagram Reels teaching you how to adjust the aperture or use a different mode to take your pictures; it all comes built into the phone itself.

The publication further notes how this feature might potentially come into play. "Things like adjusting your angle to better frame the picture, adjusting the lighting, and more." The feature sounds more like Gemini Live, but here you let the Camera Coach read the scene and offer suggestions based on what it's looking at.

This could potentially require users to live record their screen, or an icon could pop up, like Gemini, with prompts suggesting better photography tips. It remains a mystery how the Camera Coach will be able to read the scene; however, it seems like all this will happen instantly as the user turns on their camera.

Google seems to be leaning into Gemini to enhance the device's camera capabilities, or simply teach people how to use their phone's camera to the fullest. Either way, the Pixel 10 series could see more than just a Camera Coach when it comes to Gemini's features.

In a subsequent post, Android Headline also seems to have got its hands only another supposed Gemini feature aimed at making edits in photos called "Conversational Photo Editing". With this feature, you can have a conversation with Gemini, asking it to make certain edits to their photos, like erasing noise, changing background, removing unnecessary objects, essentially giving them a clearer image.

While all this sounds fascinating, it remains unclear whether these features will be available only on the new flagship series or if Google will expand them to older Pixel devices.

That said, several rumors have suggested, the base Pixel 10 will show up with a triple camera array (including a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and an additional 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom) this time around. This was also confirmed by Google when it dropped a quick tease of the phone earlier this week. While the base model gets a bump with its camera specs, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL might see no change in terms of their camera hardware, which means Google needs to rely heavily on Gemini to up the ante on these next-gen flagships.

All eyes are on Google as it is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 series on August 20 in New York, and here's what we expect to see coming from the event.