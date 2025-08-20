Google just wrapped this year's Pixel 10 launch event, or Made by Google as they call it! The tech giant dropped four new Pixel 10 series, keeping the lineup similar to last year, along with a sleek and powerful Pixel Watch 4, a pair of budget-friendly Buds 2a, and the Buds Pro 2 in a new hue. Here's a wrap of everything that was announced.

Pixel 10 series

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

At first glance, all three devices on the Pixel 10 series retain their familiar design: rounded corners, flat sides, and a display with a large rear camera bar. Under the hood, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL get the new and powerful Google Tensor G5 processor and come equipped with the Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Google is finally bringing Qi2 charging built into these devices. Each model boasts a battery life of over 30 hours and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. They all support Pixelsnap wireless charging, which is sold separately. On the AI front, Gemini Nano will be pumped on these devices, which is said to make life easier for the user. Features like "Add Me", "Camera Coach", "Night Sight", "Astrophotography," and other photo editing features like "Edit with Ask Photos," "Pixel Studio," "Auto frame," "Reimagine," and more are said to show up on these devices.

The trio also gets end-to-end security designed by Google, including multi-layer hardware security. All three devices launch with Android 16 out of the box and are set to receive seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Pixel 10:

The base model of the Pixel series gets a significant boost, at least in the camera front. Google finally added a third lens to the device's rear camera array, on par with the rest of the lineup.

The Pixel 10 rocks a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Its front camera gets 10.5MP for all your selfie needs. The base model Pixel 10 gets the same 6.3-inch display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a polished rear panel with a satin finish, also made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The frame of the device is made from spacecraft-grade aluminum.

As for the battery, the phone sees a larger 4,970 mAh battery that reaches up to 55% of charge within 30 minutes of being plugged into the charger.

The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and has a fingerprint-resistant coating that keeps the phone vary of any smudges. But we'd have to test that out to see if it's the case. Pixel 10 gets a new metallic-looking Indigo color, as well as Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian, and gets a price tag starting at $799.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL:

The Pixel 10 Pro shows up with the same size 6.3-inch display, while the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a 6.8-inch display. Both phones get a refresh rate of 120Hz and 3300 nits of peak brightness. They also both support a new flicker-sensitive accessibility feature that might be helpful for users with more sensitive eyes. Powering the Pixel 10 Pro is a slightly larger 4,707 mAh battery, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL also sees a huge 5,200mAh battery.

The rear camera pill on both phones consists of the same 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide, and another 48 MP 5x telephoto lens, complete with a 42MP front camera for your selfies and video calls. The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30 FPS (powered by Video Boost), 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, and 1,080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, and have a "Pro Res Zoom" up to 100x.

Not much has changed when it comes to the actual specs of the devices, other than the battery size, the Tensor G5 chip, and the added AI features. Visually, it's hard to tell the difference between a 10 Pro and a 10 Pro XL. It is only when you finally get closer that you see that the XL is larger.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, see a new Moonstone, a light green Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian colorways. Both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are available for pre-orders starting today (Aug 20) for $999 and $1,199, respectively.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Here comes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is super tough, being the most durable foldable phone out there with IP68 dust and water resistance. Plus, it's the first foldable to pack Qi2 charging!

Google claims that the latest model now features a new "gearless" hinge. This makes the phone "twice as durable" and can handle over 10 years of folding. Speaking of the display, the fold gets a large 8-inch Super ActuaFlex inner display and a 6.4-inch cover display with much thinner bezels compared to its predecessor.

Internally, the fold also sees Google's new Tensor G5 chip that helps with "powerful" AI capabilities (Gemini Live, Magic Cue, and the Daily Hub) for processing your daily tasks and ensuring your mobile games remain smooth.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a squared triple camera array on its rear panel, with a 48MP main (wide) camera, a 10.5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. The cover display's camera is 10MP, the same as the inner display's lens.

Also, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, unlike the rest of the lineup, gets a physical SIM slot. Google states users still have its physical SIM, as well as an eSIM option. The device shows up in two new colorways: Moonstone and Jade, and is priced at $1,799.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Pixelsnap MagSafe chargers

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google didn't just roll out new phones today, but also an entire accessory lineup to go with its Pixel 10 series.

The phones, being the first Android phones to fully support Qi2 wireless charging, Google is introducing "Pixelsnap," a fresh set of magnetic accessories that "snap" into place.

From the Pixelsnap Charger (that looks a lot like the Pixel stand) to the Ring Stand, and even the Pixel Flex 67W dual-port charger for wired fans, Google’s coming in hot with its MagSafe-style accessories

The Pixelsnap Charger looks like a simple puck or is bundled with a stand. The stand is detachable, compact, and works even with the Fold open. The charger maxes out at 25W on the Pixel 10 Pro XL and 15W on the rest of the Qi2-ready lineup, including the Fold.

Next up is a more easy-to-carry, Pixelsnap Ring Stand, which doubles as a grip or a kickstand. And the Pixel 10 cases now support Pixelsnap, with colors ranging from Obsidian and Porcelain to brighter picks like Lemongrass and Indigo.

Pixel Watch 4

(Image credit: Google)

The pebble-like Pixel Watch 4 shows up in two sizes and seems to have retained its predecessor's look. The domed display offers a "nearly edgeless experience, meaning the smartwatch launched with 15% smaller bezels, giving users more screen space to work with. The display gets 3,000nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass protects the Pixel Watch 4's screen.

At its heart, the Pixel Watch 4 features the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, paired with the Cortex-M55 co-processor. This basically makes the smartwatch more equipped to handle AI and other daily tasks.

Google says the watch features a"custom speaker and haptic engine" for clearer audio and vibrations when talking to the AI. Google states that "soon," users will need only to "raise their wrist to talk to Gemini," hinting at new gestures that could launch in the weeks to come.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The 45mm boasts a 455mAh battery, providing ~40 hours with always-on display (AOD) or ~72 hours in battery saver mode. While the smaller 41mm has a smaller 325mAh battery, lasting ~30 hours with AOD or ~48 hours in battery saver mode.

The Pixel Watch 4 offers 40 exercise modes and other features like real-time SpO2 and heart rate variability tracking. What's more is that users get their readiness summary ( much like Oura's readiness score) of how their sleep was tracked the night before.

The Pixel Watch 4 is available for pre-orders today (Aug 20), and the 45mm is available for $399 Wi-Fi/$499 LTE, while the 41mm version costs $349 Wi-Fi/$449 LTE.

New available colors on the Pixel Watch 4, like Moonstone (45mm only) and the 41mm's Polished Silver body/Iris band, and its Champagne Gold body/Lemongrass band.

Pixel Buds 2a

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The Pixel Buds 2a, the second iteration of Google's affordable earbuds, have arrived, and they finally get Active Noise Cancelation, which the company calls "Silent Seal 1.5."

From the looks of it, the Buds 2a resemble the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a stemless design and oval-shaped white case with a "twist-to-adjust fit" seen on the Buds Pro 2. The Pixel Buds 2a are powered by Google's Tensor A1 chipset, which seamlessly integrates Gemini's powers. For instance, you can ask the buds to summarize messages, check your schedule, or look up cafe recommendations without having to reach for your phone.

The Pixel Buds 2a get upto 7 hours with ANC turned on and up to 20 hours with the case. With ANC off, Google says the Pixel Buds 2a can deliver up to 2x battery life as the first-generation Pixel Buds A-series.

The Pixel Buds 2a start at $129 and will be available in two colors: Iris and Hazel. You can pre-order them starting today.

Google also launched the existing Pixel Buds Pro 2 in a new Moonstone colorway. The tech giant said new features like Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection are coming to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 "next month."

There's Gemini, then there's more Gemini

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Backing Google's tagline "Ask more of your phone," the tech giant is launching AI-powered features like Magic Cue, which suggests helpful actions by "connecting the dots" across apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Messages.

For example, if a friend asks to see your dinner photos, Magic Cue can suggest opening your gallery. If someone asks about your flight, it can pull that information from your Gmail so you can easily share it.

This AI tool is integrated into the Pixel 10's Daily Hub, which gives you a personalized breakdown of your day and recommended music based on your preferences. Other AI capabilities on the Pixel 10 series include a new and improved Gemini Live, which now allows you to share your camera with the AI, and it will circle or highlight the solutions to your problems.

Some of the other AI tools include Voice Translate, Take a Message, and a new Pixel Journal that offers AI-generated writing prompts when you need some inspiration to jot down your thoughts.

(Image credit: Google)

Furthermore, Google launched an AI health coach that is said to be a "fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor" all in one. To break things down for you, this coach looks at all your wellness metrics, goals, and real-life circumstances and personalizes its advice for you.

For example, the health coach doubles as your personal trainer and asks you about your goals, preferences, and equipment. Based on your answers, it will provide detailed workout suggestions and more. The AI coach is supposedly equipped to help you through your rest days as well, and in case you pull a muscle during a workout, it will guide you with stretches to recover from it.

You'll also be able to ask the AI coach questions like "should I get an extra hour of sleep or workout tomorrow morning?" or simple ones like "what are the best exercises for weight loss?" and the trainer will provide "personalized answers."

Additionally, Fitbit's premium users also get to use this AI Health Coach within the redesigned Fitbit app, which will roll out with "coaching and AI at its core."