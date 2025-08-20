What you need to know

Google launches Pixel Buds 2a at $129 with ANC, Gemini support, and a replaceable case battery.

The Pixel Buds 2a succeed the A-series and bring Pro 2 features in a more affordable design.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 get Moonstone color plus new features like Adaptive Audio and gesture controls.

They're finally official. At today's Made by Google launch event, alongside the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4, Google also unveiled its new affordable earbuds, the Pixel Buds 2a. Priced at $129, the Pixel Buds 2a bring several features from the pricier Pixel Buds Pro 2 to a more affordable tier.

The Pixel Buds 2a succeed the Pixel Buds A-series, which launched in 2021, and are the first affordable Google earbuds to offer Active Noise Cancelation, which the company calls Silent Seal 1.5. For comparison, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 use Silent Seal 2.0, so noise cancelation will likely be less effective here — though we'll need to test to confirm.

From the outside, the Buds 2a resemble the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a stemless design and oval-shaped white case. They also carry the twist-to-adjust fit we loved on the Buds Pro 2. Google says the earbuds are IP54 rated, so they should handle sweat and occasional rain.

Pixel Buds 2a are Google's first affordable earbuds to offer ANC

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central) (Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Under the hood, the Pixel Buds 2a run on Google's Tensor A1 chipset, enabling Gemini support. You can ask the buds to summarize messages, check your schedule, or even request coffee recommendations without pulling out your phone. Thanks to the new processor, custom speaker driver, and high-frequency chamber, Google says music and podcasts on the Buds 2a "sound incredible."

In terms of battery life, Google claims up to 7 hours with ANC turned on and up to 20 hours with the case. With ANC off, Google says the Pixel Buds 2a can deliver up to 2x battery life as the first-generation Pixel Buds A-series.

What's interesting is that Google mentions the Buds 2a's case has a replaceable battery. This means if your Buds' case stops working, malfunctions, or wears out, Google would replace the case's battery without replacing the earbuds themselves, unlike before.

The Pixel Buds 2a are also Find Hub-compatible, which means you see their location in the app. You can also ring the device when it's nearby to find it faster.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pixel Buds 2a start at $129 and will be available in two colors: Iris and Hazel. You can pre-order them starting today, and they'll be available on the Google Store as well as retailers like Amazon and Best Buy starting October 9, 2025.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get more features (and a new color)

(Image credit: Google)

Alongside the Pixel Buds 2a, Google also showcased a new colorway for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new color, called Moonstone, complements the new Pixel 10 Pro color.

Google also announced new features coming to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 "next month." Adaptive Audio is a new feature that will dynamically adjust your buds to your surroundings so you can stay aware while listening to podcasts and music. There's also new Loud Noise Protection that will protect your hearing if a sudden loud sound passes by.

Moreover, gestures are also coming to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Similar to AirPods Pro 2, you'll now be able to nod or shake your head to accept incoming calls or dismiss replying to a text.

The new color for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 costs the same at $229 and will be available starting August 28, 2025, on the Google Store and other major retailers.