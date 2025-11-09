Moto Buds Bass are beefy earbuds with ANC and Hi-Res Audio for cheap

What you need to know

The Moto Buds Bass are budget earbuds retailing for around $65 with Hi-Res Audio and more.

The earbuds have multiple ANC modes that can cancel out up to 50dB of unwanted noise.

Moto Buds Bass have up to 43 hours of battery life including the case.

Motorola is swiftly expanding its presence in the consumer audio space, with premium options like the Moto Buds Loop, and cheaper options including the Moto Buds and Buds Plus. Now, the company is pulling the curtain on a budget pair of wireless earbuds called the Moto Buds Bass, per a Lenovo forums post. They retail for around $65 and pack the same 12.4mm dynamic drivers as the Moto Buds Plus.

Moto Buds Bass are available now for £49.99 in the U.K. and €59.99 in Europe, and the price point appears to be incredibly attractive considering the earbuds' feature set. There are three microphones onboard for active noise-canceling and CrystalTalk AI for voice calls. Plus, the earbuds offer up to nine hours of battery life that extends to 43 hours with the case.

Motorola says the Moto Buds Bass have a 12.4mm dynamic driver that is specifically tuned for low-end sounds, hence the earbuds' name. They support Hi-Res Audio certification, too. The company says these budget earbuds can deliver three times more audio data compared to standard 16-bit/96dB CD quality.

Moto Buds Bass' ship with Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation that is claimed to cancel out up to 50dB of sounds, which is pretty impressive for budget earbuds. There's an Adaptive ANC that adjusts on the fly based on the wearer's environment. Plus, you have a transparency mode that lets sound through the Buds Bass, which is handy while being out and about.

Like many of Motorola's recent releases, the Moto Buds Bass are offered in three Pantone colorways. You can grab the earbuds in Dark Shadow, Blue Jewel, and Posy Green.

Where do the Moto Buds Bass fall short?

While the Moto Buds Bass feature impressive specs, there are a few drawbacks to note. The earbuds don't have an official IP rating. Motorola says the Buds Bass have a "water-repellent design," but the company also clearly states they are "not waterproof." Without an IP rating, we wouldn't recommend using the Buds Bass anywhere they could face significant amounts of sweat, water, or other liquids.

The earbuds' battery life estimates are also calculated with ANC switched off. There will be a noticeable dropoff in battery life when ANC is enabled, so keep that in mind. Finally, while Moto Buds Bass is available in the U.K. and Europe now, global availability is still up in the air (via TechRadar).