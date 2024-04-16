The Moto Buds Plus are official with Bose-powered ANC and EQ tuning

What you need to know

Motorola introduced its latest earbuds lineup, including the Moto Buds and Moto Buds Plus, with Hi-Res Audio and advanced noise control features.

Partnering with Bose, Motorola integrated Sound by Bose into the Moto Buds Plus for enhanced active noise cancellation and EQ tuning.

CrystalTalk AI technology promises clear voice transmission, even in noisy environments, while dual dynamic drivers promise studio-quality sound.

Motorola is big on smartphones, but it also offers a bunch of accessories like wireless earbuds, and the company announced today (April 16), its latest earbuds lineup.

A few days ago, rumors were buzzing about the Moto Buds and Moto Buds Plus. Now, they're official with Hi-Res Audio, top-notch noise control, and a triple-mic setup. Plus, they're rocking a water-repellent design, although Motorola is keeping us in the dark about the official IP rating.

The Plus model is coming in Forest Grey and Beach Sand. Meanwhile, the regular version is dropping in four colors: Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, Coral Peach, and Kiwi Green.

Motorola teamed up with Bose to tweak the Moto Buds Plus. That means you're getting some serious active noise cancellation and EQ tuning, thanks to the integration of Sound by Bose.

Another standout feature is Motorola's CrystalTalk AI, which features an anti-wind noise algorithm so that even in noisy places, your voice comes through crystal clear.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Under the hood, the Moto Buds Plus include dual dynamic drivers and promising studio-quality music thanks to Hi-Res Audio. It captures sound in a wider range with three times more detail, especially on Hi-Res Audio streaming apps.

The Moto Buds Plus also works with Dolby Head Tracking when hooked up to the latest Motorola Edge smartphones rocking Dolby Atmos tech, like the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro. With Dolby Head Tracking, your sound adjusts as you move your head, giving you a natural listening experience.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of battery life, the Moto Buds Plus promises up to eight hours of playtime on just one charge. And if you're in a rush, just 10 minutes of charging gives you an extra three hours of listening time. Plus, with their charging case, these buds can last up to 38 hours.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Meanwhile, the regular Moto Buds come with a 12.4mm dynamic driver, guaranteeing you some sharp, clean audio.

Just like its higher-end siblings, the regular Moto Buds also come equipped with CrystalTalk AI. But these buds outlast the Moto Buds Plus. With up to nine hours of playtime on one charge and an extra two hours squeezed out of just 10 minutes of charging, they're ready for the long haul.

The Moto Buds models have a dedicated app to control them. You can use it to adjust how much noise cancellation you want or turn it off completely. Even better, the app can automatically adjust the noise cancellation depending on how noisy things are around you. And if you need to hear what's happening around you, you can turn on Transparency Mode so you don't miss anything.

Motorola is selling the Moto Buds Plus in selected markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania starting today for $130. That said, the Forest Grey version will be exclusive to North America. Meanwhile, the regular model will go on sale in the coming weeks at a base price of €59, or approximately $68.