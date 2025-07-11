Cheapest price EVER recorded: EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds hit record-breaking price

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. EarFun is one of the most underrated audio brands to exist in the market. The Bluetooth Auracast-ready EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are thoroughly premium and sound incredible. These are some of the most comfortable buds to have ever graced my earholes.

Amazingly, the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds have hit their lowest price ever with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can buy this fantastic pair of earbuds for just $55.99 on Amazon, but only until tomorrow!

You get a full-bodied lively sound quality with these earbuds, along with hi-res audio and LDAC, Bluetooth Auracast, and an incredible 52-hour battery life. Google Fast Pair makes setup a breeze, and the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are as comfortable as ever. There's far too much good here, with literally nothing missing except perhaps a more robust IP rating.

EarFun Air Pro 4: was $79.99 now $55.99 at Amazon While they usually cost nearly $100, you can get these top-notch earbuds for a lot more accessible price tag while this Prime Day deal is live. Equipped with premium features like Bluetooth Auracast, LDAC, and hi-res audio support, these are some high-end earbuds that sound good, look good, and feel good. Choose from assorted colors like black, white, blue, and violet.

✅Recommended if: You want a long-lasting pair of buds with the best audio codecs for audiophiles; finding comfortable earbuds is tough for you; you want something with Bluetooth Auracast to be future-proof; and you want wireless charging.

❌Skip this deal if: You desire a more robust dust-proof rating than IPX5 splash-proofing.

I highly recommend the fabulous EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds for top-notch sound quality, an uber-comfortable fit, excellent ANC, and state-of-the-art features. EarFun even threw in wireless charging and LED lights to indicate the battery life of the buds.

The earbuds competition might be tough, but you'll be hard-pressed to find such an awesome mix of features for so less, especially with this deal which slashes a neat 30% off the retail price.