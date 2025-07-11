Cheapest price EVER recorded: EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds hit record-breaking price
These were my favorite Bluetooth earbuds last year.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again. EarFun is one of the most underrated audio brands to exist in the market. The Bluetooth Auracast-ready EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are thoroughly premium and sound incredible. These are some of the most comfortable buds to have ever graced my earholes.
Amazingly, the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds have hit their lowest price ever with this Amazon Prime Day deal. You can buy this fantastic pair of earbuds for just $55.99 on Amazon, but only until tomorrow!
You get a full-bodied lively sound quality with these earbuds, along with hi-res audio and LDAC, Bluetooth Auracast, and an incredible 52-hour battery life. Google Fast Pair makes setup a breeze, and the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are as comfortable as ever. There's far too much good here, with literally nothing missing except perhaps a more robust IP rating.
While they usually cost nearly $100, you can get these top-notch earbuds for a lot more accessible price tag while this Prime Day deal is live. Equipped with premium features like Bluetooth Auracast, LDAC, and hi-res audio support, these are some high-end earbuds that sound good, look good, and feel good. Choose from assorted colors like black, white, blue, and violet.
✅Recommended if: You want a long-lasting pair of buds with the best audio codecs for audiophiles; finding comfortable earbuds is tough for you; you want something with Bluetooth Auracast to be future-proof; and you want wireless charging.
❌Skip this deal if: You desire a more robust dust-proof rating than IPX5 splash-proofing.
I highly recommend the fabulous EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds for top-notch sound quality, an uber-comfortable fit, excellent ANC, and state-of-the-art features. EarFun even threw in wireless charging and LED lights to indicate the battery life of the buds.
The earbuds competition might be tough, but you'll be hard-pressed to find such an awesome mix of features for so less, especially with this deal which slashes a neat 30% off the retail price.
For everything to do with Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate buying guide.
