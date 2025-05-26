Hurry! Amazon's Memorial Day sale launches 24% OFF our favorite Samsung earbuds

If you're looking for good earbud deals, Memorial Day is a good time to pick them up, as most retailers offer special sales. For example, buyers can currently 24% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Amazon for Memorial Day, marking $60 in savings on our favorite earbuds for Samsung users.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pros come with a powerful active noise cancellation suite, excellent app support, and a more comfortable fit than previous generations. They also support high-resolution, lossless audio and the SSC codec for Samsung devices, along with a durable design and up to seven hours of battery life. With the use of the charging case, users can charge up to an hour of playback in just five minutes, and you'll also get a wide range of Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day It's hard to believe that Memorial Day sales are already here, and with them comes $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros. These wireless earbuds are our top pick for Samsung users, featuring a variety of special features such as access to the lossless SSC codec and Galaxy AI features. They also include adaptive ANC, EQ customization, and up to seven hours of playback time before even using the charging case.

✅Recommended if: you're already within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and want to maximize compatibility across devices; you're looking for comfortable earbuds with a charging case; you want earbuds with solid ANC, EQ, and AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't have other Samsung devices and would rather go with Airpods or another competitor; you'd prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are our top pick for the best earbuds for Samsung users category, and in no small part due to the SSC lossless codec, Galaxy AI features, and easy Bluetooth compatibility with Galaxy watches and phones.

Beyond these, they also include 360 Spatial Audio, adaptive ANC, AI audio-enhancing features, and easy mobile app control. With ANC activated, Samsung says you'll get six hours of playback time per charge, or seven without. The charging case will offer up to 26 hours total of playback time with intermittent charging, and the case also supports both wireless Qi and USB-C charging.