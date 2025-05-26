Dang! Samsung's cheap 'Fan Edition' Galaxy Buds just got 35% cheaper during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day earbud deals are going live, and those on a serious budget are sure to appreciate this next entry. This Memorial Day, the "Fan Edition" Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale for 35% off at Amazon, bringing them down to just $65.

Normally priced at $100, the Galaxy Buds FE are a great low-priced option for budget-friendly buyers who don't need all the bells and whistles. They also include useful features such as in-ear translation when used with the Samsung phone app, physical gesture buttons, and active noise cancellation. Additionally, they include features for keeping track of the earbuds, as well as good phone call quality, and auto switch for when taking a call or adding or removing the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon for Memorial Day For a limited time, buyers can save $35 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which is already an affordable pair of earbuds at their normal price. Featuring a comfortable, ergonomic in-ear fit, a charging case, and a wide range of audio features for the price point, these Fan Edition buds are a great pick for those looking to save some money.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a pair of earbuds well under $100, but would prefer to go with a trusted name-brand like Samsung; you want earbuds that include ANC; you like having physical gesture buttons on your earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with some of the best wireless earbuds out there and have the extra money to spend; you'd prefer to go with over-the-ear headphones than earbuds.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer a great, cheap earbud solution from Samsung, ringing in at about $150 less than the base-level Galaxy Buds 3. This iteration of the Fan Edition earbuds includes an upgraded wing-tip design that makes it easier to keep in your ears, as well as a comfortable, ergonomic fit that users appreciate.

They also come with ANC and Live Translate when used with a Galaxy device, in addition to actual buttons for gestures like adjusting volume or pausing the music or other media.