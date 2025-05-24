Sony's best cheap headphones just got WAY cheaper with a 37% discount during Amazon's Memorial Day sale

If you're looking for a good Memorial Day deal on wireless headphones, this might be the offer for you. During Amazon's Memorial Day sale, the retailer has cut the price of the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones down to just $38, marking a 37% discount on a pair of headphones that's already pretty affordable.

These budget headphones feature up to 50 hours of battery life per charge and are charged using a USB-C charging port. They also include customizable equalization using the Sony Headphones Connect App, and while they miss out on noise-cancelling modes, they still include a built-in microphone for clear phone calls. Plus, they feature smaller ear cups that many people prefer to larger ones included on most premium headphones, and they come in six different colors: Blue, Black, Pink, Cappuccino, and Yellow.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones: $59.99 $38 at Amazon for Memorial Day For a limited time as part of the Memorial Day sale, Amazon is offering these wireless Bluetooth headphones for just $38, marking a 37% discount. The Sony WH-CH520 are a basic pair of wireless headphones, sporting small speaker cups, USB-C charging, and up to 50 hours of battery life per charge.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a pair of headphones that will get you multiple days' worth of battery life; you want an affordable pair of wireless headphones from a trusted brand like Sony; you like headphones with ear cups that are a little on the smaller side.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with in-ear earbuds; you're looking for the best wireless headphones available and don't mind spending the extra money; you need features such as lossless hi-res listening, active noise cancellation, or spatial audio.

Those looking for a cheap pair of Sony wireless headphones will find a lot to appreciate with the Sony WH-CH520s, especially due to their 50-hour battery life, comfortable fit, low pricing, and their decent call and audio quality. These headphones are available in either Blue, Black, Cappuccino, Pink, or Yellow, and they also feature multi-point connection for easy use across multiple devices.