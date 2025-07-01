What you need to know

The Nothing Headphone (1) just dropped, bringing back real buttons, rollers, and paddles so you’re not pausing your playlist with an accidental swipe.

Nothing's first over-ear headphones flaunt a unique design with sleek aluminum bits and plush memory foam.

They come in black or white for £299/$299/€299, with pre-orders kicking off on July 4.

Nothing today officially stepped into the over-ear audio segment with a pair of headphones that promises an immersive sound experience, intuitive controls, and a design that screams "transparency" (literally).

Meet the Nothing Headphone (1) — a slick love letter to audiophiles, design nerds, and anyone tired of plastic blobs clamped to their head.

And in a world where every gadget relies on touch controls, Nothing went rogue. The headphones ditch the usual touch controls for something more satisfying: physical roller, paddle, and button controls. This helps you avoid accidentally pausing your music with a stray finger swipe.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Looks that turn heads

Nothing has always been about, well, nothing you've seen before. The Headphone (1) continues this trend with aluminum accents and even CNC components. Their memory foam cushions promise to hug your ears without crushing your skull.

Teaming up with KEF (as previously rumored), Nothing packed these headphones with 40mm drivers, spatial audio, and head tracking so your music moves with you. There’s also ANC that adapts on the fly, plus a mic system trained on 28 million noise scenarios.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Battery that gets you

On a full charge, you’ll get 35 hours of playback with ANC on, and if you're in a rush, a five-minute top-up nets you over two hours of juice.

Bluetooth 5.3 means fewer dropouts, and dual-device pairing means you can switch from laptop to phone without the usual Bluetooth wrestling match.

The Nothing X app lets you go full DJ with an 8-band EQ, or get personal with "Channel Hop," a one-press shortcut that jumps between your latest audio apps.

And if you're deep in thought, the custom Button can launch a neat feature called Essential Space, which can serve as a voice-powered brain dump for random ideas, reminders, or half-sung lyric ideas you don’t want to forget.

The Headphone (1) will be available in black and white for £299/$299/€299. Pre-orders kick off globally on July 4 at nothing.tech and select partners, with open sales starting July 15, 2025.