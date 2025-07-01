The Nothing Headphone 1 wants to make noise in more ways than one
Nothing's first over-ear headphones aren't just for listening – they're 'designed to be seen.'
What you need to know
- The Nothing Headphone (1) just dropped, bringing back real buttons, rollers, and paddles so you’re not pausing your playlist with an accidental swipe.
- Nothing's first over-ear headphones flaunt a unique design with sleek aluminum bits and plush memory foam.
- They come in black or white for £299/$299/€299, with pre-orders kicking off on July 4.
Nothing today officially stepped into the over-ear audio segment with a pair of headphones that promises an immersive sound experience, intuitive controls, and a design that screams "transparency" (literally).
Meet the Nothing Headphone (1) — a slick love letter to audiophiles, design nerds, and anyone tired of plastic blobs clamped to their head.
And in a world where every gadget relies on touch controls, Nothing went rogue. The headphones ditch the usual touch controls for something more satisfying: physical roller, paddle, and button controls. This helps you avoid accidentally pausing your music with a stray finger swipe.
Looks that turn heads
Nothing has always been about, well, nothing you've seen before. The Headphone (1) continues this trend with aluminum accents and even CNC components. Their memory foam cushions promise to hug your ears without crushing your skull.
Teaming up with KEF (as previously rumored), Nothing packed these headphones with 40mm drivers, spatial audio, and head tracking so your music moves with you. There’s also ANC that adapts on the fly, plus a mic system trained on 28 million noise scenarios.
Battery that gets you
On a full charge, you’ll get 35 hours of playback with ANC on, and if you're in a rush, a five-minute top-up nets you over two hours of juice.
Bluetooth 5.3 means fewer dropouts, and dual-device pairing means you can switch from laptop to phone without the usual Bluetooth wrestling match.
The Nothing X app lets you go full DJ with an 8-band EQ, or get personal with "Channel Hop," a one-press shortcut that jumps between your latest audio apps.
And if you're deep in thought, the custom Button can launch a neat feature called Essential Space, which can serve as a voice-powered brain dump for random ideas, reminders, or half-sung lyric ideas you don’t want to forget.
The Headphone (1) will be available in black and white for £299/$299/€299. Pre-orders kick off globally on July 4 at nothing.tech and select partners, with open sales starting July 15, 2025.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
