Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Preorder at AT&T Preorder at AT&T Preorder at AT&T Preorder at Amazon A potential winner The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL might not look too different than its predecessor, but there's a lot that's new under the hood. The new Tensor G5 chip, larger battery, brighter screen, and built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging makes it the best large Pixel yet. Pros More powerful Tensor G5 chip

Larger battery than Samsung

New camera features and AI capa

Pixelsnap wirelesss charging at 25W

New colors look cool

Sleeker looks than before (U.S. models) Cons $100 more than the 9 Pro XL

Heavy

Same camera hardware as before

No SIM slot (only in U.S. models) Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus View at Amazon Preorder at Samsung Preorder at Verizon Preorder at AT&T A safe bet The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers good value thanks to a crisp and eye-friendly display, slim and light design, and very quick charging. The unimpressive cameras and slightly boring design are its only real drawbacks. Pros Navy is a standout color

Snapdragon chip is powerful and efficient

One UI 7 is a welcome update

Stays cool while gaming

All-day battery with Qi2 support

Decent cameras with Log video for creators

AI features are cool and work well Cons Lacks magnetic Qi2 support

Not much in the way of hardware upgrades

Most colors are dull

The Pixel 10 series is finally official, and there aren't any real surprises with regard to the phones' designs compared to what we've already seen from the leaked renders. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is once again the largest flagship Pixel of the lot, which will compete directly with Samsung's plus-sized model.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a lot going for it, like a powerful processor, a versatile rear camera system, and a large and bright display, making it one of the best Android phones in the market. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is a bit more pricey than the Galaxy, but still in the same ballpark range, which makes for an exciting plus-sized battle.

Between the Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Galaxy S25 Plus, which flagship deserves room in your pocket?

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL starts at $1,199, which is $100 more than what the 9 Pro XL starts at. Thankfully, the base 128GB storage variant has been scrapped in favor of 256GB. This isn't really a price increase, considering the 256GB variant of the 9 Pro XL already costs $1,199, so Google simply eliminated one variant of the offering. Preorders for the 10 Pro XL run between August 20 and August 28, when it hits store shelves.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus now starts at $999.99 for 256GB of storage, and $1,119.99 for 512GB. There's no 1TB storage variant here like you'll get with the Pixel. The S25 Plus has been in the market for more than six months, which means it's easier to find a good deal for it during sales or even in general. Samsung has Google beat on the pricing front, at least for now.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL looks virtually identical to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If you compare them side by side, you'll probably notice a few differences, like the larger camera cutouts on the back or the new polished finish for the side rails. What you'll also notice is the weight, which has actually gone up to 232 grams from 221 grams. This makes the 10 Pro XL way heavier than the 190 grams of the S25 Plus.

While the dimensions of the 10 Pro XL are nearly the same as the 9 Pro XL, the larger camera bar might still make it tricky to reuse older cases. The 10 Pro XL comes in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Moonstone is Google's flagship color for this series. The phone is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and it supports Pixelsnap, which allows it to magnetically use Qi2 chargers without a case. The S25 Plus also supports Qi2 charging, but you need a Qi2 case to make it work.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL keeps the same display as the 9 Pro XL but with higher brightness of up to 3,300 nits. It's a 6.8-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,992 x 1,344 pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. PWM-sensitive users should also rejoice as Google has finally addressed this issue by offering a new accessibility setting which claims to "improve the viewing experience for sensitive eyes." We'll be sure to test this one out in our full review.

Samsung has always offered somewhat more eye-friendly displays, and the Galaxy S25 Plus features a 480Hz PWM rate. It's a tad smaller at 6.7 inches, but it's equally pixel dense, has a high brightness of up to 2,600 nits, and good scratch protection. The screen is also great for watching content and playing games.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The one thing we're all eagerly excited to see is the new Tensor G5 chipset's performance in the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's this new custom chip that has enabled Google to introduce new features like Magic Cue, which is said to proactively offer support like finding a photo that someone from your contacts might request in a message or call. The 10 Pro XL ships with Android 16 out of the box, and will get seven years of OS and security updates.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy mobile platform, which is the best available for Android phones. It'll be interesting to see how the Tensor G5 compares, so keep an eye out for our Pixel 10 review. There is a difference in RAM too, with the 10 Pro XL getting 16GB while the S25 Plus gets 12GB.

As expected, the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets new AI features like Camera Coach, which guides you on how to frame your shot, Auto Best Take, and Edit with Ask Photos. The latter feature is great for novice users as it lets you perform edits with simple text prompts. The Galaxy S25 Plus comes with a suite of useful Galaxy AI features, too, so choosing one over the other will depend on which ones you find most useful.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3,300 nits (peak) 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Processor Google Tensor G5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Memory 16GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 1 50 MP, f/1.68 wide 50MP Wide, AF, OIS Rear Camera 2 48 MP, f/1.7 ultrawide, AF 12MP Ultrawide Rear Camera 3 48 MP, f/2.8 5x periscope telephoto 10MP 3x Telephoto, AF, OIS Front Camera 42 MP, f/2.2 12MP (wide) Camera Features Edit with Ask Photos, Auto Best Take, Camera Coach, Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor HDR Portraits, Selfie AI ISP, Nightography, High-res Macro, High-res Zoom, Log Video Battery 5,200mAh 4,900mAh Charging 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless charging 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse-wireless Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, UWB Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and rear glass) IP68, Corning Gorilla Armor (front glass), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (rear glass), Titanium Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm Weight 232 grams 190 grams Software Android 16 One UI 7 (Android 15)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL should win the battle of cameras and battery life when compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has the same camera hardware as its predecessor, which includes a 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. However, the new Tensor G5 chip and updated ISP could lead to improvements in image quality for stills and video. We'll know for sure once we've tested it.

The S25 Plus has a solid 50MP primary camera, but the other two (10MP and 12MP) won't be able to capture the same level of detail as the Pixel.

The 10 Pro XL should also last longer than the Samsung, per charge, thanks to a larger 5,200mAh battery capacity. There's faster wired charging than before, and you get Pixelsnap magnetic Qi2 wireless charging as well. As noted before, the Galaxy S25 Plus can do Qi2 charging, but only with a compatible case.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Which one is the best?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 Pro XL and Galaxy S25 Plus are both expensive phones at the end of the day, and if you've decided to buy either of them, I don't see price being a major deciding factor. I'd put my money on the Pixel 10 Pro XL simply because it's newer, will get day-one Android updates directly from Google, and its cameras and battery life would be better than Samsung's. Plus, I do like the design way better than the Galaxy, but that's subjective.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a good value and will continue to get updates for the next seven years. It's also lighter and slimmer than the Pixel, which could swing a lot of votes in its favor. Keep in mind that it will be yesterday's news in a few months, and it's likely that not all Galaxy AI features will be free to use by the end of 2025.

For more news and information on Google's latest phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.