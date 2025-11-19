Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Opposites attract

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge An unknown quantity The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, originally rumored to be an ambitious replacement for the Plus model, is now up in the air. If released, it'll be even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge while adding battery life and features. Pros More storage and memory options

Would be much thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro XL

Expanded 4,200mAh battery capacity

Could add Qi2 support with internal magnets for MagSafe Cons Camera upgrades aren't a sure thing

Camera bump could be thicker than Galaxy S25 Edge

Release timeline is uncertain Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $34.73 at AT&T $899 at Amazon $1,199 at Visible $1,199.99 at Verizon Feature-filled The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is crammed with features, almost to a fault. It has magnets inside for Qi2 support, an upgraded Tensor G5 chip, a great display, and Google's best software tricks. However, it's thick and heavy as a result. Pros Supports Pixelsnap, Qi2, and MagSafe for easy charging

Filled with Pixel exclusives and Google AI tools

Seven years of Android OS upgrade support

Great camera system Cons Battery throttling at 200 cycles

Tensor G5 is still weaker at gaming

Thick and heavy, especially compared to Edge models

Thin phones might be in, or they might be out. Samsung started a trend with the Galaxy S25 Edge, but it's unclear whether it'll follow up that slim device with a Galaxy S26 Edge. There were leaks pointing to an even slimmer device, others suggesting a cancellation, and more recent ones claiming a Galaxy S26 Edge is on the way after all. Due to reportedly weak demand for the Galaxy S25 Edge, this may not sound surprising.

There are plenty of reasons why the Galaxy S25 Edge might not have been the hit Samsung expected. One of them is that the phone is priced the same as other top flagships, like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, while offering fewer features. It's natural that those considering a future Galaxy S26 Edge might pivot to a device such as the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

While key details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge are up in the air, let's see how it might compare to Google's best flagship based on current rumors and leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge may never be released, but if it does, it'll likely come after the initial Galaxy S26 launch. This would track with the release schedule of the current Galaxy S25 series. The latest Galaxy S25 Edge didn't debut until May 2025, months after the base, Plus, and Ultra models were made available. While earlier leaks suggested the Galaxy S26 Edge might release earlier, more recent rumors reversed course.

When or if the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge debuts, it's expected to cost $1,099, just like the current model. It'll be available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations and multiple color options. As for specifics or a release date, we don't have those yet.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is widely available as of Aug. 28, 2025. It starts at $1,199 for the model with 256GB of storage, and there are 512GB and 1TB configurations available. You can buy it in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, or Obsidian colorways. Keep in mind that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is sold as an eSIM-only phone in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

If you're curious about what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge might look like, look no further than the iPhone Air. Samsung is rumored to be taking inspiration from the iPhone's camera plateau. There is said to be a large camera bump on the back of the Galaxy S26 Edge, allowing Samsung to make the main body of the device even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

However, conflicting reports indicate Samsung is exploring at least two potential prototypes for the Galaxy S26 Edge. One model is claimed to have a 5.5mm thickness, undercutting the current 5.8mm measurement of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's possible that the variant has been canceled, per a leak, in favor of a different Galaxy S26 Edge prototype.

The more recent leak suggests Samsung has a phone in development with the codename "More Slim." This is a clear nod to the "Slim" codename that Samsung originally used for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The interesting part is that, according to the report, "More Slim" entered development later than the original Galaxy S26 Edge prototype.

So, the Galaxy S26 Edge that eventually releases could end up looking different than the 5.5mm model originally reported.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For now, what we do know is that any Galaxy S26 Edge model would have the same 6.7-inch screen size as its predecessor. The underlying display technology will likely remain consistent, too. That means we'll see a 120Hz AMOLED panel with at least 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has a slightly larger 6.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. It's brighter at 3,300 nits, but offers the same 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Galaxy S26 Edge, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a completely flat display covering. Google uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

In terms of design, the Pixel 10 Pro XL features flat sides with curved corners and a slight chamfer on the edges. It's significantly thicker and heavier than the Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to be, though. The device measures 8.5mm thick and weighs 232 grams, meaning there could be a difference of three whole millimeters between the two handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform — at least in some regions. There could be a Samsung Exynos variant available, too. This chip builds off the current Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which already runs laps around the Tensor G5 processor in the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

While Google did make strides with the Tensor G5 mobile platform, it lags behind Apple and Qualcomm's best. Gaming performance is improved, but still not great. The one area where Tensor G5 shines is in on-device AI processing and optimization. Plenty of Google AI features run on-device thanks to the Tensor G5 silicon inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That's handy for speed and privacy.

Both phones will likely have the same 16GB of memory available, and will start at 256GB of base storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs breakdown Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (rumored/expected) Google Pixel 10 Pro XL OS One UI 8.5 (up to seven OS upgrades) Android 16 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO 2,600 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED, 1344 x 2992, 486 PPI, 1-120Hz, 3300 nits Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Google Tensor G5 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear Camera 1 200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm 2x optical-quality zoom 50MP main Rear Camera 2 50MP ultrawide 48MP 123-degree ultrawide with macro focus Rear Camera 3 N/A 48MP 5x telephoto Selfie Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF 42MP 103-degree Dual PD AF selfie Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Dual-band GPS, 5G mmWave (NA only), 5G Sub-6, LTE Protection IP68 IP68 Battery 4,200mAh 5200mAh Charging 25W wired, Qi2 magnetic 45W wired, 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless Dimensions 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm Weight ~163g 232g Colors Unknown Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Samsung is rumored to bump the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery capacity up to 4,200mAh, but it'll still be about 1,000mAh behind the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Additionally, Google's flagship will charge faster, at 45W over a cable and 25W wirelessly using a Qi2.2 charger. The inbuilt Qi2 magnets help Pixel 10 Pro XL users power up quickly on the go.

Cameras are another way the Pixel 10 Pro XL makes use of its larger form factor. It includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, you get a 42MP selfie cam to round out the experience. There are AI tools baked into Android 16 to enhance the photography experience, like Camera Coach.

Samsung's main camera on the Galaxy S26 Edge will be at least 200MP, but the secondary camera is unimpressive at only 12MP. The company isn't rumored to make major changes compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge, so don't expect a third rear camera anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: To wait or to buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With uncertainty surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL looks more appealing than ever. It's a sure thing and doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. Buyers won't have to worry about short battery life or performance throttling — at least for the first 200 cycles. With Google software at the core and plenty of on-device AI, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be one of the best Android phones on the market for years to come.

Unfortunately, those craving the thin-and-light phone lifestyle won't be satisfied by the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's full of features, but that comes at a cost. It's one of the thickest and heaviest mainline flagships on the market. If the leaked Galaxy S26 Edge specs turn out to be accurate, it would be three millimeters thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro XL. If rumored weights hold, the Galaxy S26 Edge would be nearly 70 grams lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

No matter what your take is on thin phones, there is a major disparity between the rumored Galaxy S26 Edge and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The differences in size are major, and buyers will need to decide whether they're willing to wait and sacrifice features for that form factor.