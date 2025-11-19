Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Opposites attract

Versus
By published

If the Galaxy S26 Edge releases, it'll be the polar opposite of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

While key details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge are up in the air, let's see how it might compare to Google's best flagship based on current rumors and leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Pricing and availability

A jade Google Pixel 10 Pro and a white Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with their respective boxes

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge may never be released, but if it does, it'll likely come after the initial Galaxy S26 launch. This would track with the release schedule of the current Galaxy S25 series. The latest Galaxy S25 Edge didn't debut until May 2025, months after the base, Plus, and Ultra models were made available. While earlier leaks suggested the Galaxy S26 Edge might release earlier, more recent rumors reversed course.

When or if the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge debuts, it's expected to cost $1,099, just like the current model. It'll be available in 256GB or 512GB storage configurations and multiple color options. As for specifics or a release date, we don't have those yet.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is widely available as of Aug. 28, 2025. It starts at $1,199 for the model with 256GB of storage, and there are 512GB and 1TB configurations available. You can buy it in Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, or Obsidian colorways. Keep in mind that the Pixel 10 Pro XL is sold as an eSIM-only phone in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Design and display

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

If you're curious about what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge might look like, look no further than the iPhone Air. Samsung is rumored to be taking inspiration from the iPhone's camera plateau. There is said to be a large camera bump on the back of the Galaxy S26 Edge, allowing Samsung to make the main body of the device even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

However, conflicting reports indicate Samsung is exploring at least two potential prototypes for the Galaxy S26 Edge. One model is claimed to have a 5.5mm thickness, undercutting the current 5.8mm measurement of the Galaxy S25 Edge. It's possible that the variant has been canceled, per a leak, in favor of a different Galaxy S26 Edge prototype.

The more recent leak suggests Samsung has a phone in development with the codename "More Slim." This is a clear nod to the "Slim" codename that Samsung originally used for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The interesting part is that, according to the report, "More Slim" entered development later than the original Galaxy S26 Edge prototype.

So, the Galaxy S26 Edge that eventually releases could end up looking different than the 5.5mm model originally reported.

Holding a white Google Pixel 10 Pro XL in front of a pond filled with lily pads

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

For now, what we do know is that any Galaxy S26 Edge model would have the same 6.7-inch screen size as its predecessor. The underlying display technology will likely remain consistent, too. That means we'll see a 120Hz AMOLED panel with at least 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL has a slightly larger 6.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. It's brighter at 3,300 nits, but offers the same 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Galaxy S26 Edge, the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a completely flat display covering. Google uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

In terms of design, the Pixel 10 Pro XL features flat sides with curved corners and a slight chamfer on the edges. It's significantly thicker and heavier than the Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to be, though. The device measures 8.5mm thick and weighs 232 grams, meaning there could be a difference of three whole millimeters between the two handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Hardware and specs

A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform — at least in some regions. There could be a Samsung Exynos variant available, too. This chip builds off the current Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which already runs laps around the Tensor G5 processor in the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

While Google did make strides with the Tensor G5 mobile platform, it lags behind Apple and Qualcomm's best. Gaming performance is improved, but still not great. The one area where Tensor G5 shines is in on-device AI processing and optimization. Plenty of Google AI features run on-device thanks to the Tensor G5 silicon inside the Pixel 10 Pro XL. That's handy for speed and privacy.

Both phones will likely have the same 16GB of memory available, and will start at 256GB of base storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rumored specs breakdown

Category

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge (rumored/expected)

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

OS

One UI 8.5 (up to seven OS upgrades)

Android 16

Display

6.7-inch QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz LTPO

2,600 nits peak brightness

6.8-inch Super Actua OLED, 1344 x 2992, 486 PPI, 1-120Hz, 3300 nits

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

Google Tensor G5

RAM

16GB

16GB

Storage

256GB, 512GB

256GB/512GB/1TB

Rear Camera 1

200MP wide, f/1.7, 24mm, OIS, PDAF, 0.6µm

2x optical-quality zoom

50MP main

Rear Camera 2

50MP ultrawide

48MP 123-degree ultrawide with macro focus

Rear Camera 3

N/A

48MP 5x telephoto

Selfie Camera

12MP, f/2.2, 26mm, PDAF

42MP 103-degree Dual PD AF selfie

Audio

Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G, USB-C (3.2)

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, NFC, Dual-band GPS, 5G mmWave (NA only), 5G Sub-6, LTE

Protection

IP68

IP68

Battery

4,200mAh

5200mAh

Charging

25W wired, Qi2 magnetic

45W wired, 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless

Dimensions

158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm

162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm

Weight

~163g

232g

Colors

Unknown

Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Samsung is rumored to bump the Galaxy S26 Edge's battery capacity up to 4,200mAh, but it'll still be about 1,000mAh behind the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Additionally, Google's flagship will charge faster, at 45W over a cable and 25W wirelessly using a Qi2.2 charger. The inbuilt Qi2 magnets help Pixel 10 Pro XL users power up quickly on the go.

Cameras are another way the Pixel 10 Pro XL makes use of its larger form factor. It includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. On the front, you get a 42MP selfie cam to round out the experience. There are AI tools baked into Android 16 to enhance the photography experience, like Camera Coach.

Samsung's main camera on the Galaxy S26 Edge will be at least 200MP, but the secondary camera is unimpressive at only 12MP. The company isn't rumored to make major changes compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge, so don't expect a third rear camera anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge vs. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: To wait or to buy?

A white Google Pixel 10 Pro XL in dappled sunlight

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

With uncertainty surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL looks more appealing than ever. It's a sure thing and doesn't try to reinvent the wheel. Buyers won't have to worry about short battery life or performance throttling — at least for the first 200 cycles. With Google software at the core and plenty of on-device AI, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will be one of the best Android phones on the market for years to come.

Unfortunately, those craving the thin-and-light phone lifestyle won't be satisfied by the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's full of features, but that comes at a cost. It's one of the thickest and heaviest mainline flagships on the market. If the leaked Galaxy S26 Edge specs turn out to be accurate, it would be three millimeters thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro XL. If rumored weights hold, the Galaxy S26 Edge would be nearly 70 grams lighter than the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

No matter what your take is on thin phones, there is a major disparity between the rumored Galaxy S26 Edge and Pixel 10 Pro XL. The differences in size are major, and buyers will need to decide whether they're willing to wait and sacrifice features for that form factor.

Brady Snyder
Brady Snyder
Contributor

Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.