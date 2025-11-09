Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Is Samsung eyeing a comeback?
The OnePlus 13 beat the Galaxy S25 Ultra last year — could this time be different?
Coming soon
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will soon become Samsung's top flagship, and it might be worth waiting for. A privacy-focused display, Qi2 charging support, and Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor highlight the list of rumored improvements for the upcoming smartphone.
Pros
- Privacy Display might limit prying eyes when you need it most
- Qi2 magnetic charging could finally arrive
- Fresh, ergonomic design changes might happen
- Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- Seven years of full Android OS upgades
Cons
- Could debut later in 2026 than usual
- Might come with a price hike compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Weight could be a problem
A strong contender
The OnePlus 15 lacks some features that gave its predecessor a leg up over Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Still, the phone is well-positioned to challenge the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. It will offer significantly-longer battery life while achieving similar, if not better, overall performance.
Pros
- Larger 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery
- Also powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
- Improved photo processing engine
- 165Hz display for superb gaming performance
Cons
- Display is lower-res to accommodate the higher refresh rates
- Ditches classic OnePlus design
- Lacks inbuilt magnets for Qi2
OnePlus and Samsung have dominated the flagship Android phone market for the past few years. They've each traded blows, with the OnePlus 13 earning a rare five-star rating from Android Central, besting the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, both brands are prepping to release their new models for 2026 and beyond. Can Samsung reclaim the top spot in our list of best Android phones, or will OnePlus hold the line?
We already know everything about the OnePlus 15 following its launch in China, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is shrouded in secrecy. It's still at least a few months out from a public reveal, so we only have rumors and leaks to go on. If you're craving an early preview, here's a speculative comparison between the OnePlus 15 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Pricing and availability
OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 15 in China in October 2025, but as is typical, global users need to wait a bit longer. The company announced the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 15, which is actually earlier than expected. Pricing and availability details specific to North American and global markets are currently unknown. We do know there will be 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations, plus 256GB or 512GB storage options.
Launch rumors for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been contradictory of late, with multiple predictions stating the phone has been delayed. It'll now likely release in either February 2026 or March 2026, with one rumor claiming the official date is February 25, 2026. As for pricing, the latest leaks predict the Galaxy S26 Ultra could see a price hike compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Design and display
Samsung is rumored to refresh the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design to feature more rounded corners, matching the base and Plus models. Previously, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners were sharper, causing ergonomics to be iffy. Samsung will rectify this issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and make the phone more comfortable to hold, according to leaked CAD renders.
There may be minor adjustments to the phone's dimensions, but rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will maintain a similar form factor, featuring a 6.9-inch display. The display itself will be a QHD+ panel with 120Hz resolution, and it's tipped to add a Privacy Display feature. Previewed at MWC 2024 as the Flex Magic Panel OLED, this feature would eliminate the need for a dedicated privacy screen protector to fend off prying eyes.
S Pen fans will be happy to learn that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to keep the internally housed stylus, for now. The S Pen is unlikely to gain new features, but it will be redesigned to match the smartphone's curvier look.
OnePlus resisted the industry trend toward flat sides and rectangular chassis for years, but the OnePlus 15 finally gives in to it. In fact, the OnePlus 15 ends up looking more like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra) than ever before.
It sports a flat back with a squircle camera bump, housing three rear cameras and a flash. It's 8.2mm thick, measuring 161.42 x 76.67 mm, and weighing either 211 or 215 grams, depending on the chosen color. Notably, the OnePlus 15 has an enhanced IP69 rating that protects against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to keep its IP68 rating.
The OnePlus 15 ditches a QHD+ display for a 1.5K resolution panel, adding a 165Hz refresh rate instead. This allows the smartphone to provide smoother visuals and an improved gaming experience at the expense of raw clarity. OnePlus says 165Hz refresh rates can't be achieved with a QHD+ display, hence the downgrade.
If you prefer smoother refresh rates, opt for the OnePlus 15. For crispness, go with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra when it's available.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Hardware and specs
From a hardware perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15 should have a lot in common. Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, an impressive chipset suited for AI and gaming tasks. Each one will have 12GB or 16GB or memory to pair with that processor, depending on your storage configuration.
Samsung might use a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy variant for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but OnePlus has custom tweaks of its own too. It has a "Gaming Core" that optimizes at the processor level for improved performance and efficiency. According to OnePlus, "the OP Gaming Core will deliver industry-leading per-frame power consumption control while maintaining a consistently stable 120 FPS experience in popular games with minimal frame rate fluctuations."
Category
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (rumored/expected)
OnePlus 15
Display
6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, Privacy Display
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
RAM
12GB / 16GB
12GB / 16GB
Storage
Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (or UFS 4.1)
Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
Rear Camera 1
200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)
50MP, f/1.8, 24mm
Rear Camera 2
10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto)
N/A
Rear Camera 3
50 MP, f/3.4 (periscope telephoto)
50MP, f/2.8, 80mm (periscope telephoto)
Rear Camera 4
50 MP, f/1.9 (ultrawide)
50MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide)
Front Camera
12 MP, f/2.2
32MP, f/2.4
Ingress Protection
IP68/ IP69
IP69
Connectivity
5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, UWB, Bluetooth 6.0
5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0
Battery
5,000mAh
7,300mAh
Charging
60W, Qi 2.2 Magnetic Compatibility w/ 25W wireless speeds
120W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired
Dimensions
163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8 mm
161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm
Weight
Unknown
211g or 215g
OS
One UI 8.5 w/ Android 16
OxygenOS 16 w/ Android 16
In the camera department, we expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to have an edge over the OnePlus 15. It will have two telephoto cameras, capable of multiple zoom lengths, compared to the OnePlus 15's single 50MP zoom lens. Samsung's flagship should have a 200MP primary camera, whereas OnePlus' contender has a 50MP primary shooter. Each phone will also have an ultrawide lens, with the OnePlus 15's version being a 50MP camera.
OnePlus will win the selfie camera showdown if Samsung doesn't make an unexpected upgrade. The OnePlus 15 has a 32MP front-facing camera, and Samsung is expected to stick with the same 12MP offering.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Worth waiting for?
The OnePlus 13 was so outstanding that even with a few downgrades, the OnePlus 15 has the chops to compete with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Key reasons to choose the OnePlus 15 will be battery life and overall performance. The larger 7,300mAh battery capacity enables multi-day battery life for some users, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is fine-tuned for gaming.
However, there are reasons to pick the Galaxy S26 Ultra, such as magnetic Qi2 charging, S Pen support, and a QHD+ display panel. Ultimately, we won't know what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will look like until the official launch gets closer. If you're on the fence, it makes sense to wait and see what Samsung will come out with in 2026.
Worth waiting for
You might eventually decide the OnePlus 15 is the better choice for you, but it's worth holding out for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. There are rumored features, like a QHD+ display and privacy mode, that you won't find on the OnePlus 15.
A gaming powerhouse
OnePlus rebuilt the OnePlus 15 from the ground up to maximize overall performance, and specifically gaming. There's a fast chip, a 165Hz display, and a 7,300mAh battery to power your mobile gaming sessions. If you're a big gamer, the OnePlus 15 might suit your needs better than the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
