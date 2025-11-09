Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Is Samsung eyeing a comeback?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Coming soon The Galaxy S26 Ultra will soon become Samsung's top flagship, and it might be worth waiting for. A privacy-focused display, Qi2 charging support, and Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor highlight the list of rumored improvements for the upcoming smartphone. Pros Privacy Display might limit prying eyes when you need it most

Qi2 magnetic charging could finally arrive

Fresh, ergonomic design changes might happen

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Seven years of full Android OS upgades Cons Could debut later in 2026 than usual

Might come with a price hike compared to Galaxy S26 Ultra

Weight could be a problem OnePlus 15 Check Amazon Check Walmart View at OnePlus A strong contender The OnePlus 15 lacks some features that gave its predecessor a leg up over Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra. Still, the phone is well-positioned to challenge the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. It will offer significantly-longer battery life while achieving similar, if not better, overall performance. Pros Larger 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery

Also powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

Improved photo processing engine

165Hz display for superb gaming performance Cons Display is lower-res to accommodate the higher refresh rates

Ditches classic OnePlus design

Lacks inbuilt magnets for Qi2

OnePlus and Samsung have dominated the flagship Android phone market for the past few years. They've each traded blows, with the OnePlus 13 earning a rare five-star rating from Android Central, besting the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, both brands are prepping to release their new models for 2026 and beyond. Can Samsung reclaim the top spot in our list of best Android phones, or will OnePlus hold the line?

We already know everything about the OnePlus 15 following its launch in China, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is shrouded in secrecy. It's still at least a few months out from a public reveal, so we only have rumors and leaks to go on. If you're craving an early preview, here's a speculative comparison between the OnePlus 15 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 15 in China in October 2025, but as is typical, global users need to wait a bit longer. The company announced the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 15, which is actually earlier than expected. Pricing and availability details specific to North American and global markets are currently unknown. We do know there will be 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations, plus 256GB or 512GB storage options.

Launch rumors for Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have been contradictory of late, with multiple predictions stating the phone has been delayed. It'll now likely release in either February 2026 or March 2026, with one rumor claiming the official date is February 25, 2026. As for pricing, the latest leaks predict the Galaxy S26 Ultra could see a price hike compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Design and display

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Samsung is rumored to refresh the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design to feature more rounded corners, matching the base and Plus models. Previously, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners were sharper, causing ergonomics to be iffy. Samsung will rectify this issue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and make the phone more comfortable to hold, according to leaked CAD renders.

There may be minor adjustments to the phone's dimensions, but rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will maintain a similar form factor, featuring a 6.9-inch display. The display itself will be a QHD+ panel with 120Hz resolution, and it's tipped to add a Privacy Display feature. Previewed at MWC 2024 as the Flex Magic Panel OLED, this feature would eliminate the need for a dedicated privacy screen protector to fend off prying eyes.

S Pen fans will be happy to learn that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to keep the internally housed stylus, for now. The S Pen is unlikely to gain new features, but it will be redesigned to match the smartphone's curvier look.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus resisted the industry trend toward flat sides and rectangular chassis for years, but the OnePlus 15 finally gives in to it. In fact, the OnePlus 15 ends up looking more like the Galaxy S25 Ultra (and upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra) than ever before.

It sports a flat back with a squircle camera bump, housing three rear cameras and a flash. It's 8.2mm thick, measuring 161.42 x 76.67 mm, and weighing either 211 or 215 grams, depending on the chosen color. Notably, the OnePlus 15 has an enhanced IP69 rating that protects against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to keep its IP68 rating.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 15 ditches a QHD+ display for a 1.5K resolution panel, adding a 165Hz refresh rate instead. This allows the smartphone to provide smoother visuals and an improved gaming experience at the expense of raw clarity. OnePlus says 165Hz refresh rates can't be achieved with a QHD+ display, hence the downgrade.

If you prefer smoother refresh rates, opt for the OnePlus 15. For crispness, go with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra when it's available.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

From a hardware perspective, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15 should have a lot in common. Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, an impressive chipset suited for AI and gaming tasks. Each one will have 12GB or 16GB or memory to pair with that processor, depending on your storage configuration.

Samsung might use a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy variant for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but OnePlus has custom tweaks of its own too. It has a "Gaming Core" that optimizes at the processor level for improved performance and efficiency. According to OnePlus, "the OP Gaming Core will deliver industry-leading per-frame power consumption control while maintaining a consistently stable 120 FPS experience in popular games with minimal frame rate fluctuations."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (rumored/expected) OnePlus 15 Display 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, Privacy Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 RAM 12GB / 16GB 12GB / 16GB Storage Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (or UFS 4.1) Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Rear Camera 1 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide) 50MP, f/1.8, 24mm Rear Camera 2 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto) N/A Rear Camera 3 50 MP, f/3.4 (periscope telephoto) 50MP, f/2.8, 80mm (periscope telephoto) Rear Camera 4 50 MP, f/1.9 (ultrawide) 50MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide) Front Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 32MP, f/2.4 Ingress Protection IP68/ IP69 IP69 Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, UWB, Bluetooth 6.0 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Battery 5,000mAh 7,300mAh Charging 60W, Qi 2.2 Magnetic Compatibility w/ 25W wireless speeds 120W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired Dimensions 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8 mm 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.1 mm Weight Unknown 211g or 215g OS One UI 8.5 w/ Android 16 OxygenOS 16 w/ Android 16

In the camera department, we expect the Galaxy S26 Ultra to have an edge over the OnePlus 15. It will have two telephoto cameras, capable of multiple zoom lengths, compared to the OnePlus 15's single 50MP zoom lens. Samsung's flagship should have a 200MP primary camera, whereas OnePlus' contender has a 50MP primary shooter. Each phone will also have an ultrawide lens, with the OnePlus 15's version being a 50MP camera.

OnePlus will win the selfie camera showdown if Samsung doesn't make an unexpected upgrade. The OnePlus 15 has a 32MP front-facing camera, and Samsung is expected to stick with the same 12MP offering.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. OnePlus 15: Worth waiting for?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The OnePlus 13 was so outstanding that even with a few downgrades, the OnePlus 15 has the chops to compete with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Key reasons to choose the OnePlus 15 will be battery life and overall performance. The larger 7,300mAh battery capacity enables multi-day battery life for some users, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is fine-tuned for gaming.

However, there are reasons to pick the Galaxy S26 Ultra, such as magnetic Qi2 charging, S Pen support, and a QHD+ display panel. Ultimately, we won't know what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will look like until the official launch gets closer. If you're on the fence, it makes sense to wait and see what Samsung will come out with in 2026.