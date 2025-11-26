Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Which novelty feature is most useful?

The battle for the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flagship hits its peak with these two heavyweights.

If you're wondering which is the better phone between the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, we've got you covered.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's new design looks very interesting. It's not so much the camera placement that's changing but the ergonomics of the phone. The curvier corners should make it a lot more pocketable and easier to use with one hand. A more recent leak hints that the new weight of the Ultra is expected to be 214 grams. This is four grams lower than the S25 Ultra and five grams less than the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The thickness is also expected to be 7.9mm, which is just a smidge below the 8mm of the Pro Max.

We don't know if Samsung will increase the size of the display, but it should be at least 6.9 inches like the current model. You can also expect a new Privacy Display feature, which could be the “Flex Magic Pixel” technology we've heard of before. The anti-reflective coating should also make a comeback, making it one of the best flagship displays for 2026.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro series features a Dynamic Back Display capable of showing AI wallpapers, dynamic notifications, and more.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is a larger sibling of the 17 Pro and, as the name suggests, gets a larger display and bigger battery. The main screen measures 6.9 inches with a 2,608x1,200 resolution and a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. Peak brightness is an impressive 3,500 nits, and the screen is protected by Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass 3. What's more impressive is the rear 2.9-inch LTPO AMOLED that carries the same peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision playback, which is unique.

The 17 Pro Max is a large phone too, weighing 219 grams, and is nearly as slim as the Galaxy. Xiaomi has given it an IP68 rating, which is something we're also expecting for the S26 Ultra (if not better). Apart from having a display on the back of the phone, the design is pretty standard with a metal and glass construction, and flat sides with curved edges.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Performance and specs

CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 lineup including the Ultra and Pro models

(Image credit: Smartprix)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is only expected to arrive in early 2026, and prices should start at $1,299.99 or be $100 more if the price hike rumor turns out to be true. In any case, this is going to be a much more expensive smartphone than the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Keep in mind that this is just the base pricing, which means if you want to get 512GB or 1TB of storage, be prepared to pay up to $1,800.

We don't know this for sure yet, but the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra should use a custom version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, just like previous generations. Benchmarks should be slightly better than what the 17 Pro Max can put out, but we'll have to wait and see. The phone should also come with at least 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. We should also hopefully get the latest UFS 4.1 storage type for quicker read and write speeds.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max render gaming case for rear display

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max hasn't launched globally yet, but converting the China price of 5,999 Yuan gives us roughly $840. Even with taxes, it should be under $1,000 when it does eventually launch. It comes in Black, White, Purple, and Green. The Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage starts at 256GB and goes up to 1TB.

Battery capacity of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is one area where the Galaxy S26 Ultra can't possibly compete. It has a 7,500mAh battery, which is even larger than that of the OnePlus 15. The Pro Max gets really quick charging of 100W wired and 50W wireless. It can even do 22.5W reverse wireless charging, which is simply bonkers. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have the same 5,000mAh battery capacity, but we could see a bump in charging speed up to 60W.

There's no mention of Qi2 charging on the 17 Pro Max, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra should definitely support it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Category

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (rumored/expected)

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Display

6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, Privacy Display

6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness (main display); 2.9-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak (rear display)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM

12GB / 16GB

12GB/ 16GB

Storage

Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (or UFS 4.1)

256GB/ 512GB / 1TB

Rear Camera 1

200MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)

50MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide)

Rear Camera 2

10MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto)

50MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide)

Rear Camera 3

50MP, f/3.4 (periscope telephoto)

50MP, f/2.6 (periscope telephoto)

Rear Camera 4

50MP, f/1.9 (ultrawide)

Row 7 - Cell 2

Front Camera

12MP, f/2.2

50MP, f/2.2

Ingress Protection

IP68 or IP69

IP68

Connectivity

5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, UWB, Bluetooth 6.0

5G (sub-6GHz), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

5,000mAh

7,500mAh

Charging

60W, Qi 2.2 Magnetic Compatibility w/ 25W wireless speeds

100W wired, 50W wireless

Dimensions

163.4 x 77.9 x 7.8 mm

162.9 x 77.6 x 8 mm

Weight

214 grams

219 grams

OS

One UI 8.5 w/ Android 16

HyperOS 3, Android 16

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. While the Pro Max will ship with it, Xiaomi also began rolling out this update to its other phones, starting with the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro in October 2025. Apart from the visual overhaul, HyperOS 3 promises a smoother UI, new animations, and a cleaner homescreen with flexible layouts. We should know more about how many years of OS upgrades it will get once we have a global launch of this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will most likely run the latest version of One UI with Android 16. You should also expect exclusive features to debut with this phone in terms of tools, AI features, and for S Pen usage. Depending on whether these software features are hardware-dependent or not, older Ultra models should also get some of them.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

There haven't been any solid leaks about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera system, so expect minor changes, if any. The most recent rumor is that Ultra might feature a larger display cutout for the selfie camera so as to give you a wider field of view. The hardware, on the other hand, is expected to either remain the same or get minor tweaks. The same goes for the rear cameras.

Considering how the Galaxy S25 Ultra already had a pretty solid camera system to begin with, Samsung probably didn't feel the need to make any major changes. Four camera sensors on the back are a given, with two sensors dedicated to zoom.

Xiaomi 13 Pro review

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has an impressive array of 50MP sensors on the back and on the front. It has one telephoto camera less than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but its 50MP sensor can do 5x optical zoom. It's still early to talk about how good these cameras will be, but based on past trends, they should be more than enough for everyday photography. Xiaomi's current best camera phone is the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and I believe there should be a Xiaomi 17 Ultra that will soon take its place sometime in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Which one should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

If you're sold on the novelty of having a second display on the back of your smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max might be worth a look. Global availability is currently bleak, but that should change soon. It should be cheaper than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but be sure to double-check 5G compatibility with your carrier, especially if you're in the U.S..

For most buyers, though, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra makes more sense. It will be much easier to buy globally, which means you'll have better after sales support, something that's crucial and is often overlooked. While it won't have the head-turning feature of the Xiaomi, it will get more years of software updates, and it has the S Pen. Samsung's GalaxyAI features have also gotten pretty good, and we should have some new on-device tools to play with in the new Ultra, making it one of the best Android phones of 2026.

Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Contributor

Roydon has been writing about personal technology for 10+ years, and has covered everything from news, reviews, features, to on-ground coverage of big trade shows like CES. He's passionate about mobile technology and computing, dabbles with photography, and is still struggling to work his way through his Steam and PS4 game library. 

