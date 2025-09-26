Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Xiaomi announced its newest 17 series today (Sep 25), which launches first in China for its homeland consumers.

The base 17 model mirrors the Xiaomi 15 with a squared camera array, rocking a 6.3-inch compact screen design.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro series (17 Pro and 17 Pro Max) takes things further with the "Dynamic Back Display" featuring dynamic notifications, AI wallpapers, and custom watch faces.

The 17 Pro starts at 4,999 Yuan (~$700), while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max starts at 5,999 Yuan (~$840).

Xiaomi's all-new 17 series has launched today (Sep 25) in China, and the device is the first next-gen series to sport Qualcomm's new chip.

The Snapdragon Summit 2025 got underway this week, and the Xiaomi 17 series is wasting no time in saying it's the first to rock it. The Chinese OEM announced its newest series today via a press release, highlighting the new goods consumers will find domestically. Kicking off the series is the company's base Xiaomi 17, which mirrors the design consumers got with the Xiaomi 15. The newer phone sports a 6.3-inch compact design with rounded corners, flat sides, and a flat display.

With LIPO technology, Xiaomi states the base 17 can reach 3,500nits of peak brightness. The camera array—its look and design—almost makes one say it resembles Apple's iPhone a little. Either way, the Xiaomi 17's camera array features a 50MP primary lens with f/1.67 aperture (good for low-light situations).

Giving this device a major power boost is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Its telephoto is reportedly bringing in a Leica 60mm "floating lens" design at f/2.0 aperture and 10cm close-up zoom.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Wrapping things up is a 7,000mAh battery for this compact phone. Xiaomi states this battery should excel with an extended battery lifespan and "excellent low-temperature endurance." Additionally, over the last series, the Xiaomi 17 features 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and "compatibility with the 100W PPS universal charging protocol."

The base model features the following RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/512GB. The Xiaomi 17 starts at 4,499 Yuan (~$630).

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are three total devices in this new series, and that's where Xiaomi goes next: the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. The company is touting these two devices as the pinnacle of its recent innovations this year. Just like the base model, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display. This display, just like the base model, utilizes an M10 Display Panel and SuperRED luminous material for efficiency and enhanced brightness.

However, the major advancement for it is the "Dynamic Back Display."

The Xiaomi 17 Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Incorporated with the phone's dual camera array on its rear panel is the 2.6-inch Dynamic Back Display. This display, which Xiaomi says will blend a dual-screen design for its smartphone, "enhances lifestyle and efficiency under various scenarios." This secondary display provides users with a customizable watch face, AI-generated wallpapers, "virtual pets," dynamic notifications, notes, and more.

Regarding those AI wallpapers, Xiaomi states users can lean on their photos for this feature. Real-time notifications on the Dynamic Back Display include flight alerts, train ticket alerts, delivery info for food orders, and more. More importantly, just like a foldable, this secondary screen can help users take photos, whether it's of other people or themselves.

Xiaomi draws attention to a special gaming case for the 17 Pro and Pro Max, which turns the models into a retro gaming console when the main display is off.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features two 50MP lenses within this back display, with the main camera receiving f/1.67 aperture capabilities. Specifically for the 17 Pro, the post states consumers will find an inverted floating lens telephoto that supports up to 20cm macro shots. The Pro is reported to have a 6,300mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Pro Max goes a little further

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, features a larger 6.9-inch display with the same M10 Display Panel and SuperRED luminous material. However, the press release notes that the Pro Max goes a bit further with Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, making it stronger/more durable. Like the 17 Pro, the 17 Pro Max's back display is 2.6 inches and supports AI wallpapers, customizable watch faces, dynamic notifications, and more.

While the Pro Max's 50MP primary lens mirrors the others, Xiaomi states it offers a powerful 5x periscope lens with hardware-level HDR support. Consumers in China will find a grander 7,500mAh battery in the 17 Pro Max, alongside 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro features the following RAM/stroage configs: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB. The 17 Pro starts at 4,999 Yuan (~$700).

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features 12/512GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB. This device begins at 5,999 Yuan (~$840). The 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are available in black, white, purple, and green.