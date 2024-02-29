Xiaomi 15: News, rumors, specs, and everything we want to see

Xiaomi just launched the Xiaomi 14 series globally, but with phone launch cycles getting shorter, we're already starting to hear details of the Xiaomi 15 series emerge. While there isn't much known about these devices, Xiaomi likes to maintain consistency between generations, so there will be a lot of similarities with the Xiaomi 14.

With Xiaomi known to use Qualcomm chipsets in its flagship devices, it's almost assured that the Xiaomi 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. And thanks to the multi-year Leica collaboration, we know that the device will have the same set of custom effects that the Xiaomi 14 series offers.

We'll have to wait a little while to get a good look at the design, but this is an early rundown of what's coming to the Xiaomi 15.

Xiaomi 15: Design

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Xiaomi switched up its design aesthetic with the Xiaomi 13 series, and it started emulating Samsung's strategy. The standard Xiaomi 13 had boxy sides and a smaller profile — similar to the Galaxy S23 — with the Xiaomi 13 Pro switching to a sleeker design, and then the Xiaomi 13 Ultra having its own unique aesthetic.

Xiaomi continued the same design language with the Xiaomi 14, and while I like the phone a lot, the design isn't particularly great — and it doesn't feel as premium as the mid-range Redmi Note 13 Pro+. With the Xiaomi 15, I definitely want to see a design change that brings the device in line with the Pro models.

Xiaomi 15: Specs

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Xiaomi is always good at delivering the latest hardware, and the Xiaomi 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This chipset is set to be built on a 3nm node, so it should deliver sizeable efficiency gains over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is already very good at managing its power.

A new feature that's set to debut with the Xiaomi 15 is satellite connectivity, similar to Emergency SOS in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's unclear how Xiaomi will leverage the feature — and what countries it will be available in — but it is an intriguing addition, and I'll share an update as soon as I hear more about it.

Battery tech has largely stabilized, and I don't see any changes rolling out in this area in 2025. Xiaomi has a good foundation with its 90W charging tech, and that should make its way into the standard Xiaomi 15 as well. That said, the best Xiaomi phones get 120W charging, and I want to see this make its way to the Xiaomi 15 as well.

What I like about Xiaomi's charging strategy is that it uses the PD 3.0 protocol, so the bundled charger is great for charging a host of other devices.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Estimates suggest Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi 15 series even earlier than last year. Of course, the launch is predicated on Qualcomm's annual event where it unveils its next-gen silicon. With Xiaomi being a launch partner, it usually launches its flagship devices a few weeks after Qualcomm rolls out the next-gen Snapdragon — that's why the Xiaomi 14 series was announced back in October in China.

Xiaomi isn't going to deviate from this pattern, and we'll again see an early launch for the Xiaomi 15 series in China, followed by a global launch sometime in early 2025. Xiaomi usually does two things when it wants to launch a phone globally: debut it at MWC, or roll out a glitzy launch event in India. The manufacturer used both venues to launch its numbered series in the past, and if I had to guess, it will do the same thing as this year, debuting the Xiaomi 15 globally at next year's MWC.