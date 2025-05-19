What you need to know

Xiaomi will announce its in-house XRing 01 chipset on May 22nd, initially exclusive to China.

Leaked Geekbench tests suggest the XRing 01 bringing scores comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

It is likely a deca-core chipset and is expected to power the upcoming Xiaomi 15S Pro, running Android 15.

Xiaomi is all set to announce its new in-house-developed silicon chipset dubbed XRing 01. New information and a couple of leaked benchmark tests reveal what the upcoming chipset will have to offer.

The XRing 01 is believed to be exclusive to the China region for now, and it will be unveiled on May 22 through a product launch event. The teased posters on Weibo also indicate that it is an advanced 3nm-based silicon (2nd gen), and leaked benchmarks indicate that it is likely a strong contender to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite that powers most of the Android flagship phones this year.

According to tipster Jukanlosreve on X (via Tom’s Hardware), the XRing 01 has been spotted on Geekbench tests, and the chipset scored a notable 2709 single-core score and 8125 multi-core score. On the other hand, another tipster Ice Universe has also shared another Geekbench test of the same chipset that revealed even better 3017 single-core and 9264 multi-core readings, which sounds promising for a new unreleased SoC.

The benchmark also implies that the XRing 01 is being run on an Android 15-based phone, likely the Xiaomi 15S Pro, which is also believed to be announced at the same event alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra.

Interestingly, the Geekbench test also reveals the unique deca-core setup featuring two cores with 1.80GHz clock speeds, another two with 1.89GHz, four 3.40GHz speed cores, and two other cores with 3.90GHz.

The latter are expected to be the two Cortex-X925 cores, and the four are believed to be Cortex A725/X4 cores. The cores with 1.89GHz are likely the Cortex A720/A725 ones, and the first two are expected to be the Cortex A520 cores.

With the expected configuration and benchmark tests, the chipset alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite is likely to take on Dimensity 9400 and Exynos 2400 SoCs as well. The chipset ahead of the release already sounds promising, which is understandable since the company has invested four years in research and development in making the SoC. It also makes Xiaomi join the list with its counterparts like Huawei, Apple, and Google, who all already develop their in-house chipsets for their flagships.