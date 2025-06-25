What you need to know

Google has a Handoff rival in the works—but it’s not just a copy of Apple’s; it might actually outdo it.

New code digs reveal it’ll handle apps, tasks, media, and even notifications across devices.

If it lands, you’ll be able to start something on your phone and pick it up on your tablet or Chromebook.

It's no secret that Google is working on its own version of Apple’s Handoff for Android—but here’s the twist: new clues suggest it might actually one-up Apple’s take, bringing even more useful tricks to the table than we first thought.

Digging into the latest Google Play Services beta (v25.25.31), the folks at Android Authority uncovered some juicy details. Hidden in the code were direct mentions of a “Handoff” feature, laying out exactly what it’s supposed to do, such as picking up tasks, apps and media right where you left off, no matter which device you’re on.

It even includes syncing alerts across your devices. All signs point to a pretty seamless cross-device setup in the works.

Adding to the buzz, earlier findings tied to an “App Cast” feature hint at being able to stream entire apps straight from one Android device to another. That means this Handoff concept is more about jumping right into apps across your devices, turning it into a full-on multi-device experience.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Apple’s Handoff ignores notifications

Interestingly, Apple’s Handoff can juggle tasks and files across devices, but it skips over notifications. That’s where Android might pull ahead.

Google first dipped its toes into cross-device syncing with Chromebooks and a few Android devices like Pixels and Samsung phones. But last year, things started to scale up. Now, it looks like Google is ready to take it further, building on that groundwork with a smarter Handoff setup.

If Google pulls this off, Android users could jump between devices without missing a beat: start something on your phone or pick it up on your tablet or Chromebook. It’s a big step toward making all your devices feel like one connected system.

Multi-device flow might soon feel seamless

At present, Android users mostly depend on third-party apps or brand-specific tricks to sync things between devices, and they rarely feel truly seamless.

This upcoming feature goes way beyond basic file sharing. It’s built to sync your whole Android experience across devices.

Samsung already offers something similar with its App Continuity on Galaxy devices—even letting you move calls between them—but it still doesn’t quite match the polish of Apple’s Handoff. The big twist? Apple skips syncing notifications, and that’s exactly where Android’s upcoming feature could take the lead.