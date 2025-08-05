What you need to know

Thieves have made off with a truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices in London.

The shipment vanished near Heathrow and hasn’t turned up since.

Turns out the cargo also included Galaxy Watch 8s, Galaxy S25, A16 units, and who knows what else.

While Samsung is busy popping champagne over foldable sales, thieves have quietly swiped over $10 million worth of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 units in London.

A truck hauling Samsung’s brand-new foldable phones was stolen near Heathrow Airport, as per Ice Universe. Roughly 12,000 units were taken, costing an estimated $10.6 million.

A truck carrying Samsung Electronics' latest foldable phone series, the Galaxy Z7, was recently stolen near London Heathrow Airport. About 12,000 Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 units were stolen, resulting in economic losses of US$10.6 million. pic.twitter.com/TFt5cVmGEXAugust 4, 2025

Right now, there’s no sign of the missing truck, so thousands of Samsung’s high-end foldables are still out there somewhere.

While initial reports pointed to the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, according to Yonhap News TV, the haul was much bigger. It appears the shipment also included 5,000 Galaxy Watch 8 units, plus models from the Galaxy S25, A16, and more.

It wasn’t just foldables

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The stolen Samsung shipment was reportedly taken after being transferred from the airport to a warehouse.

Samsung is probably teaming up with UK authorities to track down the stolen devices, but in the meantime, the company will likely blacklist and remotely lock them. This will basically turn the phones into pricey paperweights and make resale a lot tougher.

This major heist could throw a wrench into Samsung’s supply chain, possibly causing stock shortages of the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in the UK.

Samsung hasn’t said anything officially yet, but it's expected the company will tighten up its logistics and security after the theft.

No delays for preorders

For those who pre-ordered, there’s no need to worry since there haven’t been any delay reports. Plus, the stolen shipment was insured, so the financial hit to Samsung is likely minimal. Everything seems to be running as usual, and deliveries should arrive on time.

The heist happened right as Samsung was celebrating record-breaking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 worldwide, highlighting just how hot the demand is for these new foldables.