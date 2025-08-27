What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE expected to launch in September alongside Galaxy Tab S11 series.

Leaks reveal S25 FE will be thinner, lighter with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

Pricing hints at €789.99, with official announcement set for September 4th before IFA.

Samsung could be launching the Fan Edition of its latest Galaxy S25 lineup sometime in September, along with the Galaxy Tab S11 series, and the leaks have been coming in hot, and the latest one is as good as it gets.

A German publication, Nieuwe Mobiel, seems to have spotted an early online listing of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 FE on a Portugal website. The website named MediaMarkt - an online electronics website — uploaded an entire product page for the Galaxy S25 FE, even without its launch date being announced.

The page, now taken down, allegedly featured official-looking posters, which gave us more than enough information on what to expect from the phone. Nieuwe Mobiel was quick enough to download all the images and notes that the S25 FE is expected to be "thinner and lighter." Which pretty much lines up with earlier leaks that have mentioned the phone to have a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, measuring 7.4mm in width and weighing around 190 grams, approximately 20 grams lighter than its predecessor.

Additionally, the publication notes that it will feature "an even brighter screen thanks to the AI ​​ProVisual Engine and has an Armor Aluminum housing with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus."

(Image credit: Nieuwe Mobiel)

The images show the alleged Fan edition in a "Navy Blue" colorway, with noticeably thinner bezels around the screen. Other supposed specs of the device, it is expected to feature a triple camera array again with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto. The selfie camera is reported as a 12MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, it is said to get the Exynos 2400, which is a two-year-old chip by this point. And it could also retain its battery capacity as its predecessor, which is 4,900 mAh. The S25 FE could debut with two RAM/storage variations of 8/128GB and 8/256GB. It is said to get One UI 8 (Android 16) out of the box, loaded with the latest Gemini features, similar to the recently launched foldables lineup.

As for the cost, the Portuguese website seems to have quoted €789.99 ($920) for a device, which seems to be on the higher end; however, this could just be a leak or the fact that the website might've jacked up the price. Either way, the publication also notes that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE "will be officially announced on September 4th, the day before the IFA trade show in Berlin," which doesn't seem too far away.