Curious why we're talking about Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked so early, when they usually launch their flagship phones in January? Well, there have been a ton of Galaxy S26 leaks lately, and we thought you'd want all of it in one spot! From how to watch to what we're expecting, we've got you covered right here.

This year, we expect to see a possible shuffle in the Galaxy S26 lineup with rumors about Samsung giving up the S26 Plus variant for a more premium Edge model. Other than that, we expect to see some software upgrades, possibly the Galaxy Buds 4, and of course, we're hoping to see Samsung's most hyped tri-fold device, which could launch soon in select countries.

How to watch the 2026 Galaxy Unpacked

This one seems simple and most predictable. While a lucky few journalists and influencers get to attend Samsung's Unpacked events in person, the rest of us have to make do with a live stream of the launch on its official website and YouTube platforms. Samsung will likely release its live stream link in the days leading up to the event, and you can click the "notify me" button to receive a heads-up before the live stream begins.

While it's too early for us to know exactly when and where the event will take place, if Samsung sticks to its usual schedule, it'll probably be in the second or third week of January. The "where" is still a secret!

So, what can we expect from the Galaxy Unpacked event, and will Samsung's new offerings level up this year? Let's "Unpack" it for you.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Plus, Ultra, and Edge

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Samsung could be switching things up with its next flagship lineup, as several leaks have indicated so far. For what it's worth, it won't see a drastic shift, as it will allegedly hold onto its basic trio — the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. We've heard chatter that Samsung could potentially rebrand the base model as the Galaxy S26 Pro.

There are also rumors of a fourth phone joining the party this year. The Galaxy S26 Edge was thought to replace the Plus, but recent rumors suggest Samsung is now considering adding both phones to the lineup.

As for the trio's design, Samsung doesn't seem to be making drastic changes to it, at least according to the latest leaks. The devices appear to resemble their predecessors; however, they might feature a thinner profile, similar to the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. If the Korean OEM is chasing thinness, it could end up using thinner camera modules that are integrated with the rear panel, making the frame sleeker. CAD-based renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup back the fact that the Pro and Ultra models won't look different.

However, the Galaxy S26 Edge could show up with its rear panel dominated by a camera island that spans nearly the phone’s entire width, much like Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Speaking of cameras, the Galaxy S26 Pro would retain its predecessor's camera array. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get a fresh set of lenses. Leaks suggest that there could be a larger 200MP Sony main sensor, while others suggest minimal hardware changes for the quad-camera setup with a new 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x periscope lens.

Rumors also indicate that the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip could power phones in some regions, while others could get the Exynos 2600 processor. All models are rumored to feature a base of at least 12GB of RAM, with a possible jump to 16GB as an option. The series will launch with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 8.5.

As for the battery, the base version could feature a 4,300mAh battery, the Edge variant might have a larger 4,200mAh battery, and the Ultra is expected to get a massive 5,500mAh battery. S Pen fans can also breathe a sigh of relief as the phone will likely keep the S Pen, adopt a slimmer build, and support faster 60W charging.

But it's important to note that these are still preliminary leaks, and all these features may not make it on the actual device. We'll know more about these flagship models in the coming months.

One UI 8.5

Samsung launched the One UI 8 much earlier than scheduled with its foldables this year, considering the Korean OEM usually drops major UI upgrades with its flagship devices. That said, the next lineup is said to get some major features with the rumored One UI 8.5.

On the UI front, users can expect an expanded dark theme, a forced icon theming option, lock screen widget support, and a universal cursor when using external displays. For media, Samsung is bringing in improvements like new Audio APIs, an HDR/SDR brightness slider, enhanced media router privacy, and personal audio sharing via the output switcher.

One UI 8.5 is also expected to heavily leverage AI, as the company is supposedly developing a "Notification Summaries" feature that will provide quick recaps of lengthy messages and group conversations, which could be done with a simple toggle.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: SamMobile) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

What really excited us is the rumored "privacy display" feature that is allegedly in the works. This could be what makes the Galaxy S26 series' big product stand out from everything else out there right now. We first saw mentions of this feature back in September; however, just a few days ago, another tipster posted screenshots showing the toggle option for this "privacy display."

As the name suggests, this feature could limit how much of your screen is visible to those standing next to you, especially when you're in a crowded area and entering your banking details on your device.

That said, this feature is said to be embedded within the workings of the new flagship. It will automatically turn on when you're using sensitive apps — like banking, messaging, or payment services — or when the phone detects you’re in a crowded place. It will apparently use what Samsung calls "Flex Magic Pixel technology," which tweaks how pixels behave in real-time, probably with AI, to make screen content super hard to read unless you are the owner of the device.

There also seems to be multiple levels of privacy, including a “Maximum Privacy” mode that heavily dims the screen for stronger protection, and manual settings for people who prefer full control.

Galaxy Buds 4

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Software testing has started ‼️Build test :R640XXU0AYI1/R640XXU0AYI1 pic.twitter.com/lvSL008SrdSeptember 19, 2025

As for the next-gen Galaxy Buds, we have a few leaks so far that hint at their existence. Last month, a leak suggested that the Korean OEM has started naming its next buds, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, using what appear to be internal code names. The test server build supposedly holds clues in its code about the alleged earbuds, with hints to base and Pro model numbers SM-R540 and SM-R640, respectively.

Since they were found in the strings in Samsung's test server code, there's not enough information about them, so nothing on specs or features as yet. But we do know that they exist and are in the works. In another leak from tipster Alfaturk on X, it claims the company has also started developing the firmware for these alleged Buds 4 and 4 Pro models. We'll probably see more as we get closer to the launch, allegedly in January.

Galaxy G Fold (Tri-fold)

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung has repeatedly dropped hints that it is working on a tri-fold device. Be it during the January Unpacked or the MWC this year. A Korean news website reported earlier this year that Samsung Electronics was working on launching the "Galaxy G Fold" and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but that didn't happen.

We haven't seen official renders or even leaks of the Galaxy Z TriFold; however, animation videos have been popping up quite a bit. The recent one shows the device sporting a U-shaped fold, all but confirming that Samsung’s Trifold features a central cover display flanked by two panels that fold around it. The animation also shows another interesting detail about the alleged cameras on the device, which lets you shoot selfies with the main rear cameras.

(Image credit: @TechHighest / X)

However, it could feature a "newly developed display and film." Other alleged specifications are that the device's main internal display will be around 9.96 inches, and the external display will be 6.49 inches, which is slightly larger than the recent Huawei Mate XT.

In terms of design, it is said to sport a titanium frame, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon chipset, and without a doubt, it will come with a hefty price tag.

More recently, a "person familiar with the company's plans" told CNN that the U.S. has been a part of their launch discussions. Samsung was rumored to launch its Trifold phone first only in South Korea, before expanding it across other regions based on how the phone fares in the domestic market. However, it might be switching things up with the Trifold by launching it simultaneously in both its home market and the U.S., rather than staggering the release.

However, it's unclear if a U.S. launch will happen at the same time, if at all. A staggered release could happen, which means we'd have to wait a bit longer to see the Trifold stateside, possibly during the Galaxy S26 launch. It's conjecture at this point, but either way, we'll be keeping an eye on this one.