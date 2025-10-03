Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Additional One UI 8.5 rumors claim Samsung is starting to develop AI summaries for lengthy notifications.

"Longer conversations" would be summarized by the AI for users, a toggleable option they'd find in a new "Notification Summaries" settings page.

One UI 8.5 rumors kicked off in September after a report says Samsung uploaded its early build to its internal server with the Galaxy S25.

One UI 8.5 rumors continue, and the latest one suggests Samsung's actually seeking an AI feature specifically for long notifications.

This new AI feature was spotted by SamMobile after the publication noticed Samsung had uploaded a new version of One UI 8.5 to its testing grounds. It seems these summaries will only be "suggested" or invoked whenever there's a longer notification, like something you can just read from the brief preview in your notification panel (think long texts). When receiving a lengthy notification, the publication notes a Samsung alert that states, "your longer conversations can now be summarized to give you quick recaps."

The alert suggests throwing users into their Settings to activate it. Once it does, it seems Samsung has created a dedicated "Notification Summaries" page.

The downside to this test is that it's just that: a test. Other than an illustration vaguely showing what this AI summarized feature could look like in the end, the publication was unable to get it to actually function. However, Samsung reiterates that AI summaries can be used for "long messages."

More than that, it gives the typical disclaimer that the feature utilizes AI on your device, and it "may sometimes make mistakes." Not only is a toggle there for the feature, but it seems Samsung is also thinking of adding a "Manage apps" menu for apps you don't want the AI to consider summarizing.

The buzz about One UI 8.5

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The funny thing about this report is that we've heard about Samsung potentially thinking about AI-based notification summaries since before One UI 7. At the time, the company was thinking about bringing in the feature inspired by Apple's software for iPhones. This feature never made it to the light of day, and we're now seeing it rumored for Samsung's next big update: One UI 8.5 over a year later. While Samsung was thinking about this back in 2024, Google's thinking about it this year for Android 16.

In March, it was alleged that Android 16 could roll out these summaries for conversations, again, mirroring what Apple has. This feature for Android 16 was spotted during its 3rd Beta, so it remains to be seen if we get it or not.

One UI 8.5 rumors cropped up recently, as a report claims Samsung has already put its early test builds on its test server using the Galaxy S25 series. Nobody's certain about these features, other than this update should be quite extensive for Galaxy users. Speculation suggests we won't see One UI 8.5 until next year, around the time the Galaxy S26 launches, potentially.