Samsung is reportedly working on a setting for users who're tired of apps constantly spamming them with ads.

A tipster on X discovered a "Block apps with excessive ads" setting while digging through One UI 8.5.

If enabled, the feature would put those apps into deep sleep, so they won't bother the user anymore.

Samsung is reportedly cooking up a feature within its One UI settings that might alleviate the problems users face with apps that have too many ads.

A discovery within the early tests for One UI 8.5 was reported by X tipster Tarun Vats, who states Samsung is working on an "excessive ads" Setting (via Android Authority). Vats states that One UI 8.5 has shown signs of a new setting called "Block apps with excessive ads" in its Device Care section. In its default state, the feature offers "basic blocking," which means "Apps identified by Samsung as sending frequent ads will be blocked whenever they're detected on your phone."

This blocking mechanism seemingly involves your Galaxy device putting the app in question into deep sleep, stopping all shenanigans.

Vats came across a secondary option, which, for right now, is shown as toggleable called "Intelligent blocking." If enabled, it seems your Galaxy device would leverage its software to "analyze" a user's notification to determine if it's an ad and block it if the alert becomes far too frequent. There's a chance that this could lean on Galaxy AI for understanding the context of an ad, as the footnote states, "this determination may not be accurate."

There's hope for this feature, though it seems more testing is required to know its extent, as Vats discussed in the comments. The code discovery suggests this ad-spam protection will be available on all Galaxy devices, not just its phones. However, testing is required to see if this feature works "systemwide."

One UI 8.5: Device care has added a new feature, 'Block apps with excessive ads.' pic.twitter.com/BS1PNrG6a1December 1, 2025

There's a lot of hype going on with One UI 8.5, as Samsung's been internally testing the new software for a few months now. More importantly, a recent discovery claims the company could bring "Super Fast Wireless Charging" to the Galaxy S26 through One UI 8.5. The S26 Ultra could sport 25W wireless charging capabilities, leaving the other two (S26, S26 Plus) with 20W. There's speculation that this boost for the Ultra could quicken its pace by ~40%, but that's just an estimate for now.

Moreover, shortly after, there was an alleged wallpaper leak for the S26 series. There are rumors that the series could launch in Mint, Coral, Black, Violet, Silver, and Grey.

We've also gone from hearing about a potential Beta Program to seeing it reportedly delayed, but now those whispers are back and say it could begin in December. Reports from X suggest Samsung could be eyeing a One UI 8.5 beta early in December as part of a Phase 1 plan. If true, the beta would begin on December 8 for the U.S., U.K., and Germany, before rolling into Phase 2 on December 22 for users in India and Poland.

A third phase is purported to start early in January, as Samsung tries to finish things up for its supposed Galaxy S26 launch in February.