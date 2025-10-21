What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly started pausing and removing its One UI 8 OTA update from Galaxy S23 series users.

Another report says it's also removed it from servers for European and Indian users.

Samsung hasn't stated why it's paused the update, like it's done with S22 and S24 series, but users have started wondering if battery problems are the reason.

Samsung's One UI 8 spree on older devices hits yet another snag, as reports fly in about the Galaxy S23 series.

Reports are coming in from a couple of different angles; however, the first was cited by SamMobile earlier today (Oct 21). The publication states that the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23 series has seemingly disappeared from Samsung's servers. While the post speculates this One UI 8 suspension may not last long, nothing's clear. Samsung's software is no longer accessible by users' devices; however, it hasn't explained why.

The publication highlights that Galaxy S23 users who've gotten the update (it's been out for a few weeks now) haven't reported major issues.

Curiously, X user Akhilesh Kumar reported on the same situation, stating the patch was pulled from servers concerning European and Indian users. The safest bet right now is that Samsung's discovered an issue with its software and pulled it before it affected too many people.

A few users on X replied to the post, wondering if others were having battery drain problems. Some with a Galaxy S23 state their battery is performing more or less the same as it has been. There was one user who reported that their Galaxy S23 FE is struggling with battery life and that they can't use their phone for "more than three hours."

Perhaps this is the issue Samsung has identified, but it's probably best not to wonder and face reality: One UI 8 is suspended for the S23 series.

What's really going on?

What's (not-so) funny is that Samsung started rolling out its One UI 8 update to the Galaxy S23 series on September 29. The patch was ahead of schedule, as we weren't expecting the Android 16-based OS to arrive until October. Galaxy S23 users were given a huge 3GB download, packed with the latest goodies, security features, and more. The rollout appeared fine, as, again, reports were riddled with problems.

However, that's no longer the case, as Samsung yanked it, which it's already done with the Galaxy S22 series. This strangely happened a week after the S22 series started downloading the new patch, indicating Samsung spotted something amiss quite quickly.

Nearly a week ago, Samsung suspended its One UI 8 update on the Galaxy S24 series. The suspension was spotted for consumers with the models in South Korea first, as its OTA file vanished. Reports added that the S24 FE was roped into the pause, as well. Much like the S23, Samsung has refrained from stating why it's stopped the rollout, despite previously rolling through its scheduled plans.