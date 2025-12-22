Samsung's new One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S25 cleans up a lot of issues

What you need to know

Samsung has rolled out One UI 8.5 beta 2 for Galaxy S25 devices, adding bug fixes and expanding the beta to more regions.

The One UI 8.5 beta program is now available in India and Poland, alongside earlier regions like the U.S. and UK.

One UI 8.5 also introduces visual changes and features, with some Galaxy AI upgrades saved for the S26 launch.

Just a couple of weeks after releasing the first One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has rolled out another One UI 8.5 beta for eligible smartphones. The new build brings a few key fixes, including several bug fixes, and also expands the public beta to more regions.

When Samsung released the first One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series, it was limited to just four countries, including South Korea, Germany, the U.S., and the UK. With this new beta release, Samsung has expanded availability to additional regions, including India and Poland.

If you own a Galaxy S25 series smartphone, you can now sign up for the One UI 8.5 beta through the Samsung Members app. Once enrolled, or if you already have the previous One UI 8.5 beta installed, you can update your device by heading to Settings > Software update > Download & install.

It's worth noting that the new One UI 8.5 beta carries the build number ZYLH and is roughly 4GB in size for first-time installs. The beta is available only for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Even though the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25 FE are technically part of the S25 lineup, they are excluded from the beta program, at least for now.

As for what's new in One UI 8.5 beta 2, Samsung has addressed several bugs with this update. Issues such as stuttering when opening the "More View" menu during calls, cases where the volume up button fails under certain conditions, and problems causing multiple third-party apps to close unexpectedly have been fixed.

Here is the official changelog for One UI 8.5 beta 2 (via @tarunvats33 on X):

One UI 8.5 beta 2 official changelog

Improved the issue of quick panel settings initializing intermittently when booting.

Improved errors such as quick panel menu screen icon spacing and location.

Improved the issue of photos organized into gallery group folders being moved to the first album page.

Improved the stuttering issue when pressing the "More View" menu during a call.

Improved the intermittent rebooting issue.

Improved the issue where the volume up button does not work under certain conditions.

Improved the issue of sound generation in the device when making a call with a Bluetooth car kit connection under certain conditions.

Improved issues where multiple third-party apps are forcibly terminated while in use.

Stabilized software through multiple app updates, such as the camera.

It's also possible that One UI 8.5 includes under-the-hood changes that haven't surfaced yet. For example, Samsung has reportedly reserved some Galaxy AI features in One UI 8.5 for the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

That said, the new Android update still brings several features to try, including a refreshed design language, an updated Quick Settings panel, and storage sharing across connected Galaxy devices.