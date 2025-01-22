How fast is the Samsung Galaxy S25 charging speed? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup has the same charging speeds as the Galaxy S24 series. Both the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at up to 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless. The cheaper Galaxy S25 can charge at up to 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless.

Everything you should know about Samsung Galaxy S25 battery life and charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes three different models: the base Galaxy S25, the bigger Galaxy S25 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the latter two models are rated for the same charging speeds, the regular Galaxy S25 charges slower, and this may be attributed to its smaller 4,000mAh battery.

The base Samsung Galaxy S25 is rated for "Super Fast Charging," "Fast Wireless Charging 2.0," and "Wireless PowerShare." Marketing terms aside, this simply means the Galaxy S25 can charge at up to 25W wired or 15W wirelessly. The phone also supports 4.5W reverse wireless charging for powering up other devices, like wireless earbuds.

A close-up of the bottom USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra support "Super Fast Charging 2.0," "Fast Wireless Charging 2.0," and "Wireless PowerShare." This simply means that these Galaxy S25 models can charge at up to 45W wired or 15W wirelessly. Additionally, it can reverse wireless charge other devices at up to 4.5W. In other words, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra charge 20W faster than the base Galaxy S25 when using a cable.

As previously mentioned, the higher battery capacities of the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra could be a reason they can charge faster. The former has a 4,900mAh battery, while the latter has a 5,000mAh battery.

All three Samsung Galaxy S25 models can charge wirelessly with Qi or Qi2 chargers, but the Galaxy S25 series does not have official Qi2 support. It won't work with magnetic chargers and accessories as a result. Unfortunately, that limitation is still common among the best Android phones in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 A bona-fide flagship The Samsung Galaxy S25 might not wow you in terms of charging speeds, but there's plenty to like about this flagship phone. The highlights include a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and One UI 7 with Galaxy AI.