How fast will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 charging speed be? Best answer: According to regulatory filings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely sport the same charging speeds as its predecessor. That would equal 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, but these figures are unconfirmed by Samsung and subject to change.

What else do we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's battery and charging specs?

Although Samsung hasn't officially announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 or its charging information, credible data found in Chinese regulatory filings suggest that charging speeds will remain unchanged compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (via MySmartFix). Specifically, the device's China Compulsory Certificate states that the phone will support 9V, 2.77A charging, equaling the 25W wired charging spec we're used to.

Additionally, current rumors and leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will feature the same 15W wireless charging speed and 4.5W reverse wireless charging speed as its predecessor. As 15W is required for the Qi2 wireless charging standard, it's possible that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has Qi2.1 support, similar to the Galaxy S25 series, which accommodates magnetic cases.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's battery and charging information has appeared in China Compulsory Certificate filings. (Image credit: MyFixGuide / China Compulsory Certificate)

The filings also note that the Galaxy Z Flip 7, model number SM-F7660, will get a slight battery capacity bump this year. The foldable will feature a 4,174mAh capacity split across two battery cells, which is an increase over the 4,000mAh capacity in the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Note that none of this is official until Samsung launches the phone later this year. However, the lack of charging upgrades could be disappointing to Galaxy Z Flip fans, if true. Samsung has brought 45W charging to various price points over the years, most recently the budget Samsung Galaxy A36. However, the company's premium flagships have been left out.

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City sometime in mid-July. For now, the best Samsung clamshell foldable you can buy is the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is expected to have the same charging specs as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

