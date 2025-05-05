What you need to know

Galaxy Z Flip 7 could get a slightly wider screen when compared to its predecessor, according to avid tipster Max Jambor.

They took to X to post the alleged dimensions of the device: 161.57 x 69.96 mm.

In a separate leak, the battery capacities of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 showed up in a UL Demko certification platform.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 will supposedly come with a 4,272 mAh battery, while the Z Flip 7 will show up with a 4,174 mAh battery.

Let's just say it's pouring Samsung Galaxy foldable leaks. Samsung is due to launch this year's foldables sometime in July, and it seems inevitable that more information about these devices will keep popping up. With this fresh set of leaks, we got insight into the display and battery capacity of the devices.

First, avid Max Jambor took to X to reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a wider display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (as first spotted by Sammy Guru). Jambor posted a cryptic X post that states, "B7 Display: 161.57 x 69.96 mm."

According to the publication, B7 is an internal codename given to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, meaning the phone will have the above-mentioned dimensions. The Galaxy Z Flip 6's dimensions are 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm, and the leak suggests that the next Flip will have a 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm display.

They also seemed to have calculated the device's aspect ratio, which could be 22:9.53. This is a slightly wider aspect ratio compared to the rumored 22:9 of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If the above information is close to the truth, then the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be wider and slightly taller, featuring thinner bezels than its predecessor.

In a separate leak, the upcoming foldables were spotted in a UL Demko certification platform. Samsung's upcoming clamshell was mentioned in the certification, with the model numbers: ‘EB-BF766ABE’ and ‘EB-BF767ABE.’

The publication notes that the charging capacities of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 totaled 4,174 mAh, which could show up with a typical capacity of 4,300 mAh, based on previous rumors. This means that the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 could carry a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (4,000 mAh).

The certification also listed the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 batteries with model numbers ‘EB-BF966ABE’ and ‘EB-BF967ABE,’ stating that they have received the UL Demko certification.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

According to The Tech Outlook, the certification lists that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will show up with two Li-ion batteries totaling 4,272 mAh in rated capacity. This could be launched with a typical 4,400 mAh battery capacity, similar to its predecessor.

Of course, these are still leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt until the official launch later this year.

While we wait for the ball to drop, check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 guide for the latest on this year's Summer Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.