A new leak reveals the alleged specs of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to the leak, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could get a boost with display, battery, and its storage capacity.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Google's next flagship lineup could be just around the corner, and while we have some idea as to what the lineup will look like, a new leak reveals all of the alleged specs of the tech giant's next foldable device.

Folks at Android Headlines were able to get their hands on the supposed spec sheet for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While they haven't mentioned their source, the spec sheet seems quite thorough.

To start, the publication notes that the phone's cover display could be a bit larger than the previous model, measuring 6.4 inches. This could be due to the rumored reduction of the cover display’s bezel and the potential reworking of the hinge. Additionally, the leak suggests that the cover display is also getting a brightness upgrade of up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a 10% increase from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Speaking about the device's battery, the leak suggests that it will show up with the largest non-silicon carbon battery, with 5,015mAh capacity and a bump from the 4,460mAh of the previous model. Which means users with this new foldable could use it for a couple more hours than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The massive battery will supposedly get a 23W wired, 15W wireless (with Qi2) charging compatibility.

As many previous rumors have indicated, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be powered by the latest Tensor G5 3nm chipset. However, things remain unchanged when it comes to the phone's camera. According to the website, the phone will sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera. It will also have 10-megapixel selfie cameras on the cover as well as the main display.

As for the device's storage, the phone might see a higher 1TB option of this foldable, as indicated by a previous leak as well. And these storage options could also be linked to the color users choose for their device.

Lastly, Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first ever foldable to get an IP68 dust and water rating, which is much higher than the Samsung Z Fold 7's rating as well.

That said, as real as this may seem, this is still just a leak and must be taken with a grain of salt. However, the wait isn't for that long as Google officially announced that the Pixel 10 series would be unveiled on Aug. 20 in New York.