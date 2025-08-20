Made by Google 2025 live: Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, Android 16 and Gemini launch updates

Refresh

It’s clear that Google will be pumping its upcoming flagship phones with its latest Gemini smarts. Thanks to a new leak, we may have an idea of what's in store for the Pixel 10 series set to launch later this month. According to Android Headlines , Google will integrate an AI-powered feature called "Camera Coach", and as the name suggests, it will coach users on how to click better, real-time images on their new Pixel device. Much like having a professional photographer teach you better techniques and best practices to achieve the perfect shot, on the go. This AI feature will help you with things like adjusting your angle to better frame the picture, adjusting the lighting, and more.

It isn’t just the devices that were teased by Google; it went on a limb to talk about how it would be ramping up AI on its devices . The new video walks through a feature that seems to touch on the phone's telephoto lens. Google asks, "What if the camera could get super, super, super close" to your subject, while you're undoubtedly pretty far away. The next question that’s posed is, "What if you could be in the group photo even if you snapped the group photo?" Leads us right into a Google Pixel’s Add Me feature that we first heard about in 2024. Aside from these two teasers—and the frame of a Pixel 10—Google's short clip doesn't give us much else to chew on.

Two days later, in a subsequent teaser, Google doubled down, hinting that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be the kind of phone people would actually line up for. A new clip called “Google Pixel Pro Fold 10 | Stand in Line.” The teaser has nothing out of the ordinary; it showcases unfolding glamour shots of the device, while the narrator talks about the days when new phones had people camping on sidewalks. And it looks like Google’s new foldable is special enough to drag us back into those lines.

Another thing that Google may have accidentally slipped into the teaser is a possible name switch; the video ended with calling the device “Google Pixel Fold” (first-gen name) instead of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. So this could either be a naming choice, a slip-up that made it final edits, or a hint at a shift in Google’s foldable phone branding; only time will tell! Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Open - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of different, Google teased its upcoming foldable as well last week, with the tagline “Ask more of your phone,” which could mean several things. The most obvious interpretation that comes to our mind is that users can multitask and “ask more” of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with expanded screen space, as it doubles as a tablet when unfolded. Two, the tagline points to the phone's ability to handle complex and multi-step tasks with the new Tensor G5 chip. Lastly, it also hints at the fact that you can literally “ask more” from Gemini, as the devices could show up with advanced AI features.

Through its teasers, Google has been hinting at the fact that the Pixel 10 series will be different. In its first-ever teaser about the Pixel 10 series, Google roasted Apple for dragging its feet with Siri. Openly calling out Apple’s year-long delay in bringing Siri’s big AI upgrade. And later asking users to change their definition of 'soon' or just change their phone, and “get outside their comfort zone.” The ad closes with a full reveal of the Pixel 10 and its launch date: August 20. So, how’s the Pixel 10 series different compared to earlier models? First off, it looks pretty similar to the last one, which probably means Google's focusing on pumping up the features.

It's Made by Google day, and in just a few short hours, the curtain will be pulled back on what could be the company's most important devices yet. We expect Google to showcase its tenth-generation Pixel models, which are rumored to be a game-changer. With a new Tensor G5 chip at its core, Qi2 charging, and the smartest phone on the market, with even more of Google's powerful Gemini AI baked in. But the phones are just the start. We're also anticipating a new Pixel Watch 4 and other accessories. The stage is set, but the question remains: Will Google's new devices live up to the hype of the “different phone” it’s been teasing?

Of greater interest is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While Google nailed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s design and software, the cameras didn’t quite deliver. With the Honor Magic V5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 switching to thinner designs and sporting considerable upgrades, the ball is in Google’s court, and we’ll have to wait and see what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has to offer. Google absolutely has to do better with the cameras this year, and the design needs a refresh to make the foldable hold its own against what Samsung, Vivo, and Honor are doing this year. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to see just what Google has in store.

Google is switching things up for a different kind of Keynote this year! It looks like Jimmy Fallon might be hosting instead of the usual Google bigwigs. He even dropped a hint in a teaser, telling everyone to tune in at 1 PM ET for some "secret product drops" (they bleeped out the good stuff!), so it sounds like things are going to be pretty interesting. @jimmyfallon is officially hosting #MadeByGoogle and he wants to tell you all about it. - YouTube Watch On

Google’s seven-year software update guarantee means its phones are usable for a lot longer than previous generations, and this is ultimately a good thing. While the Pixel 10 series is slated to bring decent upgrades, the Pixel 9 models are still going strong. Of course, we’re well past the phase where every new device brings groundbreaking upgrades — these days, brands are instead focusing on iterative changes to fine-tune their products instead. That’s not a bad thing as such, and there should still be enough in the way of meaningful change on the Pixel 10 Pro to justify upgrading — I know I can’t wait to try it out.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL highlighted just what’s possible, with the phone delivering one of the best camera and software packages. Interestingly, Google rolled out the brightest OLED panel, outshining even the likes of the Vivo X200 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, and other 2025 devices. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets even brighter, because as it stands, its predecessor is more than able to hold its own in this regard. While the cameras weren’t the best overall — Chinese brands are dominating this area thanks to better tuning and massive sensors — Google will be looking to remedy that situation with the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The leaks suggest the phone will retain the same hardware modules, but a year’s worth of camera tuning will go into the device, and combined with the new ISP in the Tensor G5, the phone should deliver quite the upgrade.

As we await the new Pixels, let’s recount what Google did last year. The Pixel 9 series introduced a new design language with an updated camera bar and boxier sides. Google maintained the right balance between delivering a good in-hand feel and retaining its design ethos, and the smaller Pixel 9 and 9 Pro in particular proved to be a delight to use. If anything, the Pixel 9 Pro is still my favorite Pixel. The smaller size, thanks to the 6.3-inch panel combined with powerful cameras and terrific software, made it a standout device, and it continues to hold its own in 2025. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold aged well, and while the cameras proved to be average, the software is among the best of any foldable device.

While the rest of the hardware looks enticing in its own right, the Pixel 10 models are set to get a decent storage upgrade to UFS 4.0. All other phones in this category use UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1, but Google obstinately refused to switch to the standard on the Pixel 9 family, limiting the devices to UFS 3.1. Thankfully, that may not be the case this year, as leaks indicated the Pixel 10 models to switch to UFS 4.0. This should deliver better bandwidth while taking 4K HDR videos and increased efficiency.

Of course, Google also sells its own cases, and we should get a new series to go with the Pixel 10 models. Leaks point to more affordable options this time around, which is always a good thing. Google is likely to continue offering extensive color options, with the cases designed to accentuate the look of the phones. With the Pixel 10 models slated to switch to Qi 2, we’ll have to wait and see if Google is taking the same stance as Samsung where the magnets are built into the case, or if they’re integrated in the phone itself.

In addition to Pixel 10 phones, the Pixel Watch 4, and possibly the Pixel Buds 2a, Google is set to introduce charging accessories. The Pixelsnap stand is the one that piqued the most amount of interest thanks to recent leaks, and the Qi 2-based accessory looks quite interesting. What I like more is the 67W charger; while little is known about the accessory, it should have dual charging ports, and that alone makes it highly intriguing.

Let’s switch gears to audio. Leaks suggest Google will introduce a new model in the A series, likely dubbed the Pixel Buds 2a. Based on leaked renders, the buds will have a similar design as the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and they even include spatial audio.



They’re touted to get noise isolation as well, and even if it won’t be on the same level as the Buds Pro 2, it’s a welcome addition. With the buds estimated to cost around $99, they sound like a viable budget alternative to the Pro model.

Google also does a great job with AI-assisted utilities. Features like Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Photo Unblur bring meaningful differentiation to Pixel phones, and it will be interesting to see what Google rolls out this year. The changes coming to Tensor G5 should include a beefier NPU, and that should allow Google to leverage on-device AI to a greater extent. This is where Google has a distinct advantage thanks to vertical integration between hardware and software. With the phones slated to use Gemini Nano with multimodality, they’ll be able to deliver AI-assisted utilities around audio, text, and imagery.

As we get closer to the debut of the Pixel 10 series, let’s talk about the software. Google has a clearly-defined vision in this area, and Pixel phones have the distinction of delivering clean software without any bloatware. The visual design is unique as well, with Google’s Material You aesthetic combining bright color palettes with quirky styling. The UI overhaul coming later this year builds on that foundation, and we can’t wait to try it out. What’s particularly striking is the optimization; Google has proven that it can tailor the software to its Tensor hardware, and with the Tensor G5 touting exciting upgrades, the upcoming Pixels should be among the fastest phones around.

Google already showed off Android 16’s capabilities at Google I/O this year, along with some of Gemini’s most advanced 2.5 Flash models. But what’s a Made by Google event without the magic of Gemini?



It is safe to assume that the tech giant might showcase AI capabilities on their new flagship devices or demonstrate how Gemini can interact with the device's camera, sensors, and other hardware features.

While the Pixel Buds 2a will see some new upgrades, it is, however, rumored not to get wireless charging capabilities in its accompanying charging case. This means you will need to rely on a more basic wired USB-C charging to power the case and the earbuds themselves. This definitely seems like a downgrade, considering Google could be working on bringing Qi2 to its Pixel 10 lineup with an exclusive range of Pixel Snap chargers. pic.twitter.com/WebUzuFReQAugust 8, 2025