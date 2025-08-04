What you need to know

Google’s newest Pixel 10 teaser is a not-so-subtle roast aimed at Apple’s slow AI rollout.

Siri’s big AI upgrade is still missing, even after a year of hype and a promised iPhone 16 debut.

While Apple’s timeline is vague, Google slams the door with a hard August 20, 2025 launch date.

Over a year since Apple teased big AI upgrades for Siri, there's still nothing to show for it. Google is now using that gap to its advantage, spotlighting the delay in its latest Pixel 10 teaser.

Google’s latest Pixel 10 teaser on YouTube opens with a moody silhouette of the Pixel 10 Pro before finally pulling back the curtain on the full look.

The ad itself is pretty minimal, skipping over specs and new features to get straight to the point. Set to the instrumental of a classic Dr. Dre song, the video directly targets Apple Intelligence, calling out the year-long delay of a feature that was promised as "coming soon."

Google is clearly eyeing iPhone users with this one, telling them to “Get outside your comfort phone.” Then the voice-over goes in: "If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's coming soon, but it's been a full year, you could change your definition of 'soon' or you could just change your phone."

Apple’s “coming soon” timeline gets called out

The line clearly calls out Apple’s long-delayed AI Siri upgrade. The company promised a game-changing AI Siri with the iPhone 16, but more than a year later, the key features are still missing in action.

After an official delay, Apple is now quietly aiming for a spring 2026 launch, though that’s just the internal timeline.

The ad closes with a full reveal of the Pixel 10 and a locked-in launch date: August 20, 2025. Ending a dig at Apple’s delays with an exact release day is Google's classic way of throwing the former's fuzzy AI timeline into sharper relief.

What really grabs attention is the Pixel 10 Pro in a new Moonstone finish, a metallic blue that’s clearly set to be the star of the lineup. It’s likely to be the crowd favorite, though matte black fans still have their classic fallback.

The teaser may be subtle, but the Pixel 10's design is no secret at this point. Even before Google's official preview, leaks had already spilled the beans. Most recently, a tipster digging through Play Store code uncovered what looks like promo art for the full lineup, showing off the base Pixel 10 in a new “Indigo” shade, next to other models rocking the Moonstone finish.