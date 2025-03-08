Google is reportedly set to launch Pixel Sense along with the Pixel 10 later this year as a Pixel-only exclusive AI assistant. However, I'd go so far as to say that there is one company Google should license its technology, and it's not Samsung.

Despite releasing the first phone with an on-device assistant, Apple sat back and watched as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa quickly surpassed Siri. While minor tweaks and "improvements" have been made over the years, Siri isn't anywhere near as reliable or valuable as Assistant and now Gemini. It reached a tipping point with iOS 18, as Apple announced it would be partnering with OpenAI to bring an enhanced version of Siri.

In addition to providing easy access to ChatGPT, Apple also stated that Siri would offer Personalized Responses and On-Screen Awareness. Those features were already supposed to have been available, but Apple continues to struggle to get them out of the gate. Not only that, the "real" Siri upgrade might not be released for at least another year, if not longer.

It might not be until 2027 before Apple releases the Siri overhaul that the iPhone needs.

This version of Siri is expected to be more akin to what we have with Google Gemini on Android. It's expected to be more conversational, along with actually performing tasks the same way that Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, and other LLM models do. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that this is initially expected to debut at WWDC 2025 before being rolled out this time next year.

Meanwhile, a rumor recently surfaced claiming that Google would introduce an all-new AI assistant named 'Pixel Sense,' which would essentially be the all-encompassing digital assistant that we've been waiting for. Instead of relying on different apps or "Gemini Gems," Pixel Sense is expected to leverage and process any of the user data that it's allowed to collect.

Given Apple's consistent struggles and delays in developing its own AI, Google CEO Sundar Pichai might want to consider calling up Apple CEO Tim Cook and saying, "Hey, we can help you with that." It's not like Google isn't already helping out, as Apple's Visual Intelligence already leans on Google for its results, basically implementing Google Lens with Apple's UI.

I'm not suggesting this just because I use an iPhone. If I want the best, I just reach into my other pocket and grab my Android phone. I think Google would be well-served to try and get this in front of as many people as it can.

Google is constantly talking about how it wants to continue improving Gemini and AI. It's partially why the Galaxy S25 series is packed with so many Gemini-powered features while other features make their way to the broader Android market. However, if Google wants to make the biggest impact, serving up Gemini on the iPhone is the best way I can think of.

It's not like iOS doesn't already have the foundation to make something like this possible. With iOS 18, Apple added "Extensions," which is how you are able to access ChatGPT when asking Siri a question that it can't answer. So, it's not entirely inconceivable that we could see a similar implementation.

As it currently stands, there's a dedicated Gemini app on the Apple App Store after it was initially integrated into the Google app. There was even a recent update that introduced Gemini lock screen widgets, making it even easier for you to talk to Gemini. However, even a lock screen widget won't be enough for some, as you might not think about it when you're in a hurry or prefer using the Side Button to invoke Siri.

Google is expected to launch this new AI as a "Pixel 10 exclusive." And while I understand the desire to keep features tied to specific devices for a period of time, Google could still choose to expand it beyond the Pixel and Android ecosystem.

Barring any hiccups, we could see the Pixel 10 launched in August, with the iPhone 17 landing in September. That gives Google about a month of exclusivity for Pixel Sense before the two companies make some type of surprise announcement. Or instead of making Pixel Sense available on launch day for the iPhone, wait a month or two (probably after the holiday shopping rush) and release it as part of Apple's pre-Christmas/New Year break iOS update.

Then again, maybe the reason why we don't have a Gemini extension for iOS already is because it could likely spell the end of the Pixel line. What's the point in buying a Pixel if you can get the same experience on an iPhone?