What you need to know

Gemini Live is expanding across the Android ecosystem, replacing Google Assistant on phones and integrating into wearables, cars, TVs, and XR.

This integration focuses on providing more intuitive, hands-free, and context-aware AI assistance across various devices.

Google is demonstrating a push for AI-powered experiences beyond smartphones, with platform-specific use cases highlighted.

Key Gemini features will soon be rolling out to different Android platforms, and more details are likely to be announced at Google I/O.

It's I/O season! As we wait for the ball to drop, Google's Android team decided to give us some of the biggest news across the Android ecosystem before we head to Google I/O later this month.

This is the first time that the tech giant has decided to show off what's coming to Google's devices across its ecosystem, without holding it off for I/O. Google announced during the show that it will be bringing Gemini's smarts to more devices that people use daily.

It started by replacing Google Assistant with Gemini earlier this year, and things have just taken off since then. Now, it's expanding Gemini's power to Wear OS, Google TV, Android Auto, and even Android XR.

(Image credit: Google)

To start, Gemini will be integrated into Wear OS, helping users stay on top of things straight from their wrists. During The Android Show, Google showed off how Gemini on Wear OS will help users stay more productive and work hands-free when they're unable to get to the phone.

"Like when your hands are covered in flour while cooking, when you’re rushing between meetings, or when you’re in the middle of a bike ride," Google explained in the press release.

All users need to do is summon Gemini with their voice and give it a command. Google says it doesn't have to be a fully thought-out sentence; it could be as brief as, "Hey Google, remember I’m using locker 43 today.” Or users could even ask Gemini about the restaurant their friend emailed about and get the answer on their wrist, as seen below.

(Image credit: Google)

Cars are also getting a Gemini-sized upgrade on Android Auto. While voice commands have been at the center of Android Auto, with Gemini, the tech giant says users can do more on the move.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gemini, built into Android Auto, will be a more intuitive assistant that can gauge what the user wants "through natural conversations." So instead of hitting on the right response or choosing the right text to send, Gemini will let you do all of that hands-free.

Google says Gemini can find you a location that exactly fits your needs. For instance, you can give it a complex command like, "find me a charging station on the way to the post office that’s also near a park, so that I can go for a walk before your errands while your car is charging."

(Image credit: Google)

Furthermore, users can integrate Gemini with their messaging apps to summarize messages and even translate their replies into another language before sending, as seen in the GIF above.

During your morning commute, you can ask Gemini to give you "the rundown of the news today (but without sports), or get a quick synopsis of the book that you didn't get around to finishing before your book club meeting," Google added.

(Image credit: Google)

Gemini Live on Android Auto is integrated to translate texts in over 40 languages, and users can edit that message without having to start from scratch, just with a voice command. Gemini will be available on Android Auto "in the coming months, followed by cars with Google," the press release added. This integration will also be shown at Google I/O later this month.

(Image credit: Google)

Next, Google TV is also getting a slice of Gemini Live. From asking the TV to play age-appropriate shows or movies for the kids to answering questions about the solar system by pulling up the perfect YouTube video, Google TV is said to go beyond just showcasing entertainment.

Gemini in the world of Android XR

(Image credit: Google)

Google is taking Gemini a step further, integrating it into the world of Extended Reality — this includes next-gen devices like XR headsets and smartglasses.

While Google didn't mention anything about its smartglasses that could be in the works, the company confirmed that Gemini will be integrated into Samsung's XR headset, which is set to launch later this year.

Google says that with the Samsung headset and Gemini Live collab, it "can help you do things like plan a vacation by surrounding you with videos, maps, and local tips, creating an entire itinerary in minutes while providing a more," giving a sense that they're already at their vacay spot even before getting on the plane.

Finally, Google hinted that Gemini will be coming to Sony and Samsung's audio systems, "bringing you personalized, powerful, and proactive help—wherever you are, on whatever Android device you’re using."

You can catch all the announcements from The Android Show and get even more in-depth analysis on our exclusive Live Blog.