The Android Show: I/O special Live Blog: everything coming to Android 16

Oh my gosh seriously, look at that animation! Notifications are grouped together in a subtle way that becomes clear the moment you try to swipe one away. They almost look like leaves on a vine, as the whole stack gets lightly tugged one way until the one you're grabbing delivers a satisfying "snap" off the group. I can see myself playing with these kinds of animations for hours, how about you?

(Image credit: Google)

Of all the new announcements today, Material 3 Expressive is the most exciting. Material design made its debut a decade ago with Android 6, bringing along a paper-like aesthetic complete with a UI that changed colors based on the app on screen.

Android 12 debuted the second-generation Material You , allowing users to select the colors they wanted for the UI instead of apps leading the charge. Material 3 Expressive is all about taking the core color tenets of Material You and adding in a touch of liveliness, playfulness, and customization.

Now, when you dismiss a notification on Pixel phones or other phones that use Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive as its base theme, you’ll see the notification “tear away” from the rest of the notifications in the stack. Animations around the UI now bounce and emit a playful energy they didn’t have before. Even small elements of the UI now have life, like when you adjust the volume slider or pull down the notification shade.

We saw Google hint at this coming on Pixel phones a few years ago, as the volume and brightness sliders would emit a ticking vibration as if you were rotating a physical dial. Google is also updating dynamic color schemes to offer more user-selectable visual choices than ever before.

And let’s face it, Material 3 Expressive is a much better name than Material You.