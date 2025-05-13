Live
The Android Show: I/O special Live Blog: everything coming to Android 16
So many features, here are our reactions!
Google I/O is happening at the end of the month, but the company is giving us a look ahead of what is coming to Android 16. Here's everything that's launching and we have a lot to say about it!
Tune in here as we break down all the news for you.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Oh my gosh seriously, look at that animation! Notifications are grouped together in a subtle way that becomes clear the moment you try to swipe one away. They almost look like leaves on a vine, as the whole stack gets lightly tugged one way until the one you're grabbing delivers a satisfying "snap" off the group. I can see myself playing with these kinds of animations for hours, how about you?
Of all the new announcements today, Material 3 Expressive is the most exciting. Material design made its debut a decade ago with Android 6, bringing along a paper-like aesthetic complete with a UI that changed colors based on the app on screen.
Android 12 debuted the second-generation Material You, allowing users to select the colors they wanted for the UI instead of apps leading the charge. Material 3 Expressive is all about taking the core color tenets of Material You and adding in a touch of liveliness, playfulness, and customization.
Now, when you dismiss a notification on Pixel phones or other phones that use Android 16’s Material 3 Expressive as its base theme, you’ll see the notification “tear away” from the rest of the notifications in the stack. Animations around the UI now bounce and emit a playful energy they didn’t have before. Even small elements of the UI now have life, like when you adjust the volume slider or pull down the notification shade.
We saw Google hint at this coming on Pixel phones a few years ago, as the volume and brightness sliders would emit a ticking vibration as if you were rotating a physical dial. Google is also updating dynamic color schemes to offer more user-selectable visual choices than ever before.
And let’s face it, Material 3 Expressive is a much better name than Material You.
Google I/O season is upon us, but this year, Google is doing something different. Instead of mixing all the exciting announcements in with boring coding events meant for developers, The Android Show is debuting a week ahead of Google I/O, bringing all the exciting new Android announcements we all care about, so the developers can stick to their thing next week.
Today, we’re expecting to hear all about the new Material design update, called Material 3 Expressive, that’s coming along with Android 16. Gemini will make an appearance in new places and on new types of devices this year, bringing new features and enhanced convenience with it.
Google continues to shore up users against the never-ending threats the internet brings, including new scam prevention features for calls and texts. Lastly, Google looks to have a brief update on RCS communication in the U.S. now that carriers and iPhones have fully moved over to the newest wireless communication standard.