What you need to know

Google's August roundup for Gemini Drops details the latest updates for the AI, such as "Guided Learning" for students.

This is a step-by-step guided learning experience that students can use to gain a little more understanding for complex topics.

Other updates include Gemini's storybook update for full AI-illustrated stories for kids, "personal context" in the Gemini app, and Temporary Chats.

After introducing it in July, Google's back once again with its Gemini Drops, and August has a lot going on.

Earlier today (Aug 13), Google highlighted its August edition of Gemini Drops, detailing everything new that's been announced and still on the way to users. One of its major updates is "Guided Learning" for students, which they can use to ask for step-by-step help with Gemini. Students looking to study with a little more depth (and assistance) can provide Gemini with all the details they can before, and let the AI break it down in a more digestible fashion.

Google states in today's post that Gemini will also create "images, diagrams, videos, and interactive quizzes" to further enhance a student's learning experience.

Elsewhere, Google is highlighting its newest Storybook update for Gemini. Parents can now create illustrated and AI-voiced storybooks for their kids using their own photos, their child's drawings, and more. The company states that parents can tell Gemin to create a specific story based on a photo, and tell the AI their child's age and interests to help create a short storybook they might enjoy.

This storybook feature is available for users globally on computers and mobile devices.

From Fun & Intuitive to new Gemini intelligence

(Image credit: Google)

There is an update that concerns Gemini Ultra subscribers this month, and that's the AI's "Deep Thinking" upgrade. As Google states, Deep Thinking enables the AI to understand and provide better answers for users with complex math and coding problems. The company states Deep Thinking upgrades Gemini's "reasoning," likely making the answers it returns more comprehensive.

A big Gemini update just started rolling out this week, which Google briefly mentions, and that involves "personal context." Essentially, the personal context feature enables Gemini to remember and callback to previous chats you've had with it. These older chats will help it remember key details about you automatically without you needing to repeat yourself. If you've previously asked Gemini for a recipe, but said you were allergic to a specific seasoning, the next time you look for inspiration, Gemini will (ideally) keep that allergy in mind.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the AI can still mess up, so it's always worth keeping an eye out for that. Additionally, "Temporary Chats" arrive, giving users a little more privacy when asking questions that you don't want Gemini to remember. Temporary Chats were announced on August 13, but Google states this will take some time to reach more users, so it might take a few weeks.

Google first introduced Gemini Drops in July, where it creates a complete roundup of the latest updates for the AI.