What you need to know

Google announced its October Gemini drop, detailing an update for its LaTeX rendering that brings better compatibility with Canvas.

The Canvas app itself also got updated to bring it closer to Google Slides, as users can lean on Gemini for slide creation with themes and imagery.

The latest drop highlights Gemini for Google TV, a long-awaited update, as well as the Veo 3.1 update.

It's that time again, as Google details its monthly Gemini drop, equipped with AI updates that users can take part in.

Earlier today (Oct 24), Google posted everything that's gone on with Gemini this month within its app. The updates in October include LaTeX rendering in Gemini on the web. Google states that its rendering update makes it possible for users to copy formulas, edit them directly in Canvas, and download them as a PDF. Canvas itself is getting an update in October, one that brings closer compatibility between it and Google Slides.

The post states that users need only provide Gemini with a topic or upload some source material and let the AI do the rest. Gemini is said to have the ability to generate "a full set of slides" featuring an overall theme and "relevant" imagery. This next bit concerns Google AI Pro subscribers, as the company details the option of exporting Gemini's creations into the Slides app.

It states this exporting function is arriving for Pro subscribers today (Oct 24); however, Free users will see it in "the coming weeks."

Finally, Google's 2.5 Flash model is gaining enhanced smarts for complex topics. This Gemini model can provide step-by-step instructions for difficult topics for users, as well as an upgrade for more organized responses and a "better" understanding of the content you give it.

Gemini's advance continues

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Gemini Drop for October reiterates updates such as "Gemini for Google TV." This was an update the company teased during CES 2025, which finally started rolling out in late September. Users can naturally converse with Gemini about previous season recaps for shows and even questions about recommendations it may have for entertainment. Gemini for Google TV also picked up a more educational update, letting kids learn about the world with helpful YouTube videos.

While the major update is finally here, not everyone can get in on it. Gemini for Google TV arrived for TCL QM9K series devices first. It will then roll out onto the Google TV Streamer, Walmart Onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more "later this year."

Another highlight update for Gemini was the Veo 3.1 update. This major update for its video generation model landed in the Gemini app and Flow with a focus on "realism." Veo 3.1 offers more realistic textures, richer sound, and better narrative control for users looking to bring their ideas to AI-generated life.

Google's September Gemini Drop was all about cameras—and image editing. Not only did an update arrive to make Gemini Live's visual aid even better (it now uses your camera), but it also highlighted Nano Banana inside the Gemini app.