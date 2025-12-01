What you need to know

Google is making a "huge investment" in a "UX 2.0" overhaul for the Gemini app.

This revamp may hint at cleaner navigation, clearer entry points, and a layout that actually keeps up with Gemini’s rapidly expanding capabilities.

The company is developing a native macOS Gemini app, breaking free from the browser-only limitation.

Using Google Gemini on your phone or laptop hasn’t always been easy. The AI model is powerful, but the app itself can feel awkward and unfinished. Google seems to agree, as a company executive recently confirmed that a major “UX 2.0” update for the Gemini app is on the way.

Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, recently replied to a post on X saying the company is making a "huge investment" in what he calls "Gemini App UX 2.0." This suggests the AI platform’s look and feel could change a lot soon.

This would be a big change for a service that’s always been strong underneath but can sometimes feel awkward to use. The redesign may aim to close that gap by giving users clearer entry points and a layout that finally matches the growing capabilities of Gemini’s newer models. That said, it remains unclear what changes Google is planning to introduce.

The revamped experience is already surfacing on the Android app, which quietly rolled out a refreshed homepage. Now, you now get a cleaner greeting banner, a darker background in dark mode, and a reorganized set of action chips arranged vertically for easier scanning.

Tools like “Create image,” “Deep Research,” and “Write anything” no longer feel buried. A new “My Stuff” section in the side menu gives you an easy way to revisit everything Gemini has produced — images, videos, long-form outputs, Canvas projects, and more. It’s the closest thing yet to a unified creative hub inside the app.

Native macOS app confirmed

Beyond a fresh coat of paint, Google is finally breaking a major barrier: Gemini is coming to macOS. Kilpatrick confirmed in another response that a native macOS client is in the works, a move that directly challenges other desktop-centric AI tools.

This is a big step for productivity. Right now, if you use Gemini on a Mac, you have to use a browser. That means you can’t easily drag and drop files from your desktop or use deeper system features.

Besides making drag-and-drop easier, a native app could streamline creative tasks and give Mac users a stable option, avoiding the need to switch between Google services in Safari or Chrome. More importantly, it will match the seamless experience ChatGPT users have enjoyed for a while.

Gemini has always been powerful, but its usability has been the real issue. With competition heating up from OpenAI and Anthropic — both of which already offer polished, app-first experiences — Google seems to recognize that a scattered interface won’t cut it anymore.