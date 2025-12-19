NotebookLM now turns your source material into tables ready for Google Sheets

What you need to know

NotebookLM is rolling out a new feature called Data Tables that organizes key data points from sources into tables.

These tables can be easily exported to Google Sheets for further data management.

Data Tables in NotebookLM are now available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, but free users are set to get the boost in the "upcoming weeks."

NotebookLM is a handy AI-powered tool that can help you learn, organize data, and study. By uploading source material or discovering suggested content, users can create notebooks in NotebookLM. From there, that source material can be transformed in a variety of ways, like Audio and Video Overviews or flashcards and quizzes. Starting today, there's a new way to organize data in NotebookLM called Data Tables.

Data Tables are "clean, structured tables" that organizes data from your sources into simple visuals. These tables can be exported to Google Sheets for further editing and data management. Data Tables are positioned towards students, knowledge workers, scientific researchers, and general consumers.

Google suggests a few ways to use Data Tables in NotebookLM in the company's blog post announcing the new feature:

Turn meeting transcripts into a clean table of action items, categorized by owner and priority. Or build a competitor comparison table analyzing pricing and strategies.

Synthesize clinical trial outcomes across multiple papers to track study years, sample sizes and statistics.

Prepare for exams with study tables of historical events, organized by date, key figures, and consequences.

Plan your dream vacation by comparing destinations, best times to visit and estimated costs.

NotebookLM source material could include videos, websites, or long PDF files, for example. This could make it difficult to manually pinpoint and extract data for use in tables. With NotebookLM's new feature, AI will do the hard work for you in creating simple and helpful Data Tables.

(Image credit: Google)

Google has been steadily adding new features to NotebookLM. Most recently, it gained Gemini integration and chat history.

Data Tables are rolling out now for Google AI Pro and Ultra users beginning Thursday, Dec. 18. Google says the Data Tables feature will arrive to free users "in the upcoming weeks."