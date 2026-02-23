Circle to Search has 3 secret powers most people don’t know about

Circle to Search is now two years old, and looking back on the AI feature, it's clear that it was a monumental one for Google. At a time when phone brands were struggling to find practical use cases for artificial intelligence, Google struck gold by adding Circle to Search to Android. In the time since its release, Android gained flashier AI features, and I wouldn't be surprised if many of you forgot about Circle to Search completely.

If that is the case, it's time to revisit Circle to Search. Not just for nostalgia, but for the extra functionality Google added over the last few years. This isn't the same Circle to Search that debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series — it can do more than just search what's on your screen. These are the three Circle to Search tools that make the feature still worth using in 2026.

Remix anything on your screen with Nano Banana

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

By now, you've probably heard a lot about Nano Banana, the model that powers generative AI image creation and editing across the Google AI suite. You might not know that you can access Nano Banana straight from Circle to Search, eliminating the need to use another app — like Gemini or Google Messages — to remix your photos. Simply activate Circle to Search and circle a photo. Then, a Create button with a Nano Banana emoji appears.

You can type a Nano Banana request from within the Circle to Search user interface, which then opens a Google AI Mode conversation when entered. It works just like Google's generative editing tools in other apps. You can make changes to a photo, add things to a photo, or request a combination of both.

For instance, if you have a screenshot or photo with sensitive info, you can ask Nano Banana to blur it. Or, you could ask the generator to turn a boring spreadsheet or list into an engaging graphic. Using the feature in Circle to Search saves you the hassle of needing to import photos or files as context in a Gemini conversation. Circle to Search can see your screen, giving Nano Banana all the context it needs, and it's easier to access in any app or site.

It compliments Circle to Search's crop and share feature nicely. Instead of taking a screenshot and cropping it manually, you can Circle to Search and export what you've selected to save you time.

Translate text instantly without a separate app

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Another neat Circle to Search tool is the full screen translation feature. This is helpful if you're using an app or website that does not support native translation. Circle to Search simply translates the text on your screen when it is activated, so it'll work anywhere in Android. The feature works with a long list of languages, too, and it'll auto-detect the language on your screen.

Google gave Circle to Search's translation tool a major upgrade late last year. It added support for scrolling, so Circle to Search can continue translating text as you move through an app or site. This eliminates the need to Circle to Search multiple times if all the text won't fit into a single screen. Of course, you could use the Google Translate app, but this feature is all about convenience.

Scan QR codes and barcodes on your screen

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Scanning QR codes and barcodes with an Android phone is easy when they're on another device or printed out on paper. It's trickier when the code is presented by an app or website on your device, though. Circle to Search can help, as it works just like the Camera app for detecting codes, but for content on your screen. When you activate Circle to Search with a barcode or QR code on the screen, it'll show a chip that lets you copy the code or follow the link to a website.

It's just one of the many ways Circle to Search intelligently presents different features based on the situation. When there's an image on screen, it will suggest Nano Banana for generation and editing. If there's a QR code or barcode, the system will read it and present an action chip. This could come in handy when interacting with all kinds of QR codes, which are used to complete eSIM activations, join Wi-Fi networks, and share other types of data.

Circle to Search may go down in history as Android's best AI feature. It does all the right things, blending artificial intelligence smarts with practical benefits. Selecting text, searching images, using generative AI, and scanning codes is all easier with Circle to Search. That's without mentioning other perks like song recognition and on-screen translation.

The versatility is what makes Circle to Search great, and if you're still only using the feature to access Google Search or Google Lens quicker, you're missing out. It's the one AI tool I use on every phone, and it just keeps getting better. Somehow, Google managed to add functionality to Circle to Search without the interface feeling cluttered. It's still easy to navigate. Instead of just replacing Google Lens, it could also replace Pixel Studio, Google Translate, and a handful of other apps.