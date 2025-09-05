Circle to Search gains real-time translation, a 'must-have' feature for Android users

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Google introduces a continuous real-time translation feature for Circle to Search.

The new translation feature will begin rolling out this week on select Android devices and Galaxy phones.

New feature maintains translation settings while scrolling, vastly improving user experience across social media.

Google dropped a slew of features for Pixel and Android users this week, and now, Google says it's making real-time translation on Circle to Search continuous.

This feature definitely makes it easier for users to understand text on the go, be it in social posts or when looking up products online, and you're unfamiliar with the language displayed.

For instance, imagine you've come across Korean beauty products online or in a physical store, you pick up a serum or a formulated mask, but then you realize: you can't read a single word of the Korean text on the label. That's when this feature comes into play. While translation was still present on Circle to Search, it would reset every time users scrolled on social media or changed the page; however, now the settings will remain the same, and you don't have to start from scratch every time you move onto the next post.

(Image credit: Google)

Google says the (translation) experience is continuous; all users have to do is long-press the home button or navigation bar to start Circle to Search, tap the “Translate” icon, and press “scroll and translate.” And as you scroll down the page or even switch apps, the text will continue to translate, the tech giant added.

While we don't know which Pixel and Android devices will see this update, Google says that this feature will start rolling out to Android and "select" Galaxy devices this week. And while we wait for this feature to come through, Google announced that the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel Tablet will finally get the Material 3 Expressive update, which will allow users to customize their home screen, contacts, and calling experience.

Additionally, Android users will finally be able to pair multiple LE Audio Bluetooth headphones to one phone, so people can listen to the same track at the same time, create an Android bot that looks like them, and "cook up" stickers based on what they want to convey. September has just begun, and Android users get to play around with a whole lineup of features.