Google's September security update for Pixels slides in fixes for the whole series
Here's your monthly security patch, headed straight for Google's Pixels and you.
What you need to know
- Google detailed its September 2025 security patch for its entire Pixel series.
- The update brings a Pixel 10 fix for its display, as Google states this fix should handle the black screen issue during transitions between in-app browser webpages.
- Camera stability fixes are headed for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series phones.
- Today (Sep 3), Google also announced its huge Pixel Drop and Android updates that users can expect this month.
Google's latest updates for its Pixel devices are joined by a healthy security update that brings fixes for the whole catalogue.
The company recently posted its changelog for its September 2025 security update, which concerns the Pixel 6 series up to the Pixel 10, including the Pixel Tablet. Google did not mention the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in its support post, so it seems the 2025 foldable is excluded for now. Nevertheless, users with a Pixel 6 through the Pixel 9 will see version BP3A.250905.014, while the Pixel 10 grabs BD3A.250721.001.B7. The tablet sees an "A1" attached to the end of its version number.
The Pixel 10 series is receiving a fix that regards its display. Google says it's patching an issue where the screen would turn black during transitions from a webpage in an in-app browser. A camera fix for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series sees the company rolling in "general" stability enhancements.
Biometrics, the ability for Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series devices to read your fingerprint better "under certain conditions," is also rolling in. Audio has been problematic for Google, as it states it's nailed fixes for Call Audio quality, occasional instability, and other stability fixes.
Crash fixes were detailed for the Pixel launcher, as well as a fix for occasional instability across its Pixel systems. You can read the full patch notes for the September update; however, here are a few important fixes to keep an eye on.
- Fix for issue with the power button stops working, in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C
- Fix for an issue where users are unable to type and keyboard stops responding in certain conditions
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions
- Fix for: Home button not responding reliably, leading to a frustrating user experience and difficulty navigating applications
- Fix for issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content in certain conditions
- Fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions
- Fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps in certain conditions
Welcome to September
Not only are these Pixel fixes inbound, but Google's September Pixel Drop was also announced today (Sep 3). Among the new goodies is the Material 3 Expressive update for the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel Tablet. Now, users can fully customize their lock screens with new Live effects, as well as add photos to their call screen for contacts. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 receive Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection to keep your ears safe.
Android's drop this month brings LE Audio Auracast for synchronized listening for the Pixel 8 and Sony headphones. You're also going to find Androidify, the ability for users to create their own personalized Android bot with AI tools, alongside the revamped Gboard.
If you're looking at the Google Pixel 10, you'll find a phone that's been given a generous upgrade with a third camera, updated Gemini AI, and full Qi2 support. Consumers will have a Pixel that's ready for whatever they're doing throughout the day, as Gemini's tools and ability to leverage your connected apps, helps in the long run.
