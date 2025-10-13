Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Pixel 10 users are facing widespread app crashes after the October 2025 update.

Apps freeze, get stuck on splash screens, or show "not responding" errors even after basic troubleshooting.

The crash issue seems tied to conflicts between Google Play Services and the October Android update.

Some users fixed it by uninstalling updates for Play Services and Play Store after the OS update.

Over the weekend, several Pixel 10 users began reporting a sudden wave of app crashes, with many claiming that apps on their phones are freezing or shutting down unexpectedly without any clear reason.

While the Android 16 experience on the Pixel 10 series has been relatively stable compared to previous Pixel launches, which were often plagued by early software bugs, a few issues have still surfaced.

Users initially reported display-related problems that were fixed with the September update, but following the October 2025 patch, a new issue has emerged where apps are crashing out of nowhere.

Several users on Reddit (via Android Police) report that after installing the October update, apps on their Pixel 10 devices have started to "crash randomly or get stuck at the splash screen." The issue appears to affect most apps, with users seeing the "[App] isn't responding" dialog box. Common fixes such as reinstalling the app or clearing the cache don't seem to resolve the issue.

Some users say that rebooting the device temporarily fixes the problem, but the crashes return after a few minutes. So far, the issue has only been widely reported on the Pixel 10 lineup, though a few Pixel 9 users have also experienced similar behavior. Other non-Pixel Android devices appear to be unaffected.

There may be a temporary fix in sight

A number of reports suggest that the issue might stem from Google Play services, which could be conflicting with either the October or the earlier September OS builds. One Reddit user mentioned that uninstalling and reinstalling updates for Google Play services and the Play Store temporarily resolves the issue, but others say the fix only lasts briefly before the crashes return.

It's worth noting that uninstalling Play Services also signs you out of your Google account and could cause app issues, so proceed with caution. If your phone hasn't been affected yet, it may be best to avoid updating Play Services for now.

Google has not yet acknowledged the issue, but with more reports pouring in every minute, it seems likely that a hotfix or patch will arrive soon. For now, if you haven't installed the October update on your Pixel 10 yet, it's best to hold off until Google issues a fix or provides an official statement.