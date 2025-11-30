Quick Share integration disrupts Pixel 10 Wi-Fi: Users seek temporary solutions

What you need to know

Google's Quick Share update disrupts Wi-Fi connectivity for Pixel 10 users.

Temporary workarounds include uninstalling the Quick Share extension or using Bluetooth.

Google has not officially commented on the ongoing Wi-Fi issue.

Google's recent Quick Share update, intended to streamline file sharing between Pixel 10 devices and Apple users, has inadvertently led to Wi-Fi connectivity issues, leaving many users frustrated as their connections drop at the mere touch of the app (as spotted by Piunika Web).

Some users took to Google's forum to report that opening the Quick Share menu immediately kills the phone's Wi-Fi connection. The user said that as soon as they opened the sharing menu to send a file, the Wi-Fi disconnected. And when they try to reconnect while the menu is open, the network list shows their network, but they won't connect to it.

According to several reports so far, this issue stems from the new Quick Share extension update (1.0.815689706). According to another user on Reddit, their Pixel 10 Pro XL began malfunctioning immediately after the Quick Share extension update. After a quick troubleshooting of the extension, they were able to confirm that the Wi-Fi issue stemmed from this update alone.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What could likely be causing this issue, according to Gemini, is that the standard Wi-Fi hardware (like in the Pixel) is usually built for Wi-Fi Direct (a standard protocol). But now with this new update, Google could be forcing this hardware to mimic AWDL (a proprietary Apple protocol), which could be causing the network to get glitchy and drop out.

While Google hasn't yet officially addressed the issue, some temporary workarounds are being passed around that could help fix this issue. Pixel 10 users have two options to choose from: You can either choose to get rid of this extension until a fix arrives, by heading to Settings > Apps > See all apps, locating the "Quick Share extension," and selecting "Uninstall updates."

Or, if you urgently need to send a file to an Apple device, you can temporarily bypass this by turning off the Wi-Fi manually before opening the Quick Share menu; this forces the transfer to happen via Bluetooth or mobile data, though you may need to restart your phone afterward to connect back to your Wi-Fi.

Android Central has reached out to Google about the issue, and we'll update this article once we have more information.