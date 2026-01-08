What you need to know

Shokz announced new OpenFit Pro earbuds at CES 2026, the first with "Open-Ear Noise Reduction."

Each earbud has a triple-mic array to track environmental noise and balance it out for an indoor Private Mode, while still allowing for situational awareness outdoors.

The Pros add a new Dolby Atmos mode with 3D directional sound, wear detection, expanded frequency with stronger bass, new add-on accessories, and an extra hour of battery life.

They cost $249, $50 more than OpenFit 2+, and weigh about 3g more per earbud.

Fresh off releasing the OpenFit 2 and OpenFit 2+ in 2025, Shokz has announced the new OpenFit Pro wireless workout earbuds, and they offer a feature I never expected to see: Active noise reduction paired with an open-ear design.

Much bulkier than past OpenFits, Shokz OpenFit Pro squeezes in dual speaker units that enable multi-directional sound for Dolby Atmos support — a step up from the Dolby Audio feature on the 2+ earbuds — as well as enhanced bass with significantly reduced Total Harmonic Distortion.

The Pros also include three mics in each earbud: two outer-edge "feedforward" mics that "continuously monitor environmental noise," and one inner "feedback" mic to judge noise levels within your ear canal. Using this data and an AI algorithm, Shokz can counterbalance outside noise using the speakers, and lets users "fine-tune the noise reduction level manually" depending on the context.

While the Shokz OpenFit Pro will never match traditional wireless earbuds with ANC with a proper noise seal, they're much better for indoor contexts than the OpenFit 2 series — which force you to hear everything around you — while still giving you much better situational awareness outdoors