The Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds finally fix the series’ biggest comfort complaints

What you need to know

Sony says the WF-1000XM6 deliver 25% better noise cancellation than the XM5, targeting real-world distractions like voices and chatter.

Two chips do the work: Integrated Processor V2 handles audio, while the new QN3e processor runs noise cancellation through four mics per bud.

The earbuds are out now for $330 in Platinum Silver and Black. The WH-1000XM6 over-ears also get a new Sand Pink option for $460.

Sony’s WF-1000XM6 earbuds are here, and they’re not the kind of incremental refresh we’ve grown cynical about. This time, Sony is focusing on a real problem: improving noise cancellation in everyday situations. The company claims a 25% reduction in noise compared to the WF-1000XM5.

Sony says the new design is about 11% slimmer than the XM5s and shaped to fit the natural curves of your ear. It has also added better ventilation to improve airflow, which should help reduce the thumping sound you hear when walking or chewing.

The big news is the WF-1000XM6’s claim of 25% better noise reduction over the last model. It’s made possible by two processors working together: the familiar Integrated Processor V2 and the new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e. Each earbud now has four microphones instead of three.

More powerful noise-canceling hardware