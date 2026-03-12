Click for next article

What you need to know

A report claims OnePlus is working on a new tablet that could debut "around" June 2026.

Early rumors state it might feature a 12-inch display with a 12,000mAh or higher battery, and Qualcomm's affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

The Pad 3 launched in June last year, rocking Qualcomm's flagship chip, leaving us wondering where this alleged tablet for 2026 will sit.

This rumor feels like it's got the right timing, as a report claims OnePlus is working on a new tablet that could be upon us soon.

On X, Yogesh Brar posted some alleged details about the Chinese OEM's upcoming tablet, which could debut as soon as Q2 2026 (via Android Headlines). Supposedly, the "test model" for this tablet features a massive 12,000mAh battery, which Brar suggests could be slightly higher. Additionally, the device may receive a 12-inch display, a small difference from what consumers received last year.

Details are still incredibly sparse; however, Brar adds that the next OnePlus tablet could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. It's not certain where this tablet could fall. User speculation on X brings up something we've noticed, too: this could be a more mid-range or "budget-focused" tablet, rather than a flagship.

Article continues below

The catalyst behind this would be this rumored usage of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a chip Qualcomm debuted specifically for affordable devices. Perhaps we're en route to learn more, as Brar claims this tablet could debut "around" June 2026.

A Pad or a Go?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Qualcomm's affordable phone chip isn't bad. When it was announced late last year, the company introduced it as a chip that flagship power without a flagship price. Stronger gaming performance, AI, and targeted performance gains were reported to bring affordable devices up a notch (or two). Qualcomm leveraged TSMC's 3nm process with Oryon CPU cores to get the heavy lifting done.

The OnePlus Pad 3 launched in June 2025, so the timing that Brar has alleged isn't that crazy. It's just the type of device—flagship or otherwise—that is the main question. This tablet features the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with a 12,140mAh battery for $699. What's more interesting is that the tablet being rumored is slightly smaller than what OnePlus delivered last year. The Pad 3 offers a 13.2-inch display, and what's in the leaks today is a device with a 12-inch screen.

On the other hand, we have the more budget-oriented OnePlus Pad Go with an 11.3-inch display. Maybe we're in for a switch-up from OnePlus. Or, maybe, this is another Go-type of tablet (around the time that its flagship dropped last time, which is odd).

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

Outside of the usual suspects for tablets (Apple, Samsung), OnePlus' Pad 3 is a pretty sweet device. The tablet rocks a 12,140mAh battery with 80W wired charging (already nice), a decent 13-inch display, and damn thin build. Maybe its internal storage could be higher, but I'm sure OnePlus would risk making the tablet a little bigger than they probably wanted. Whatever, it's fine. The price-to-performance, as we mentioned in our review, is incredible. The Pad 3 was a contender against the usual suspects, and I suspect OnePlus can keep that going. I'm just wondering in what way it will with this alleged upcoming device.