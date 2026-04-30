This pocket-friendly e-reader has transformed how I read books

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DuRoBo's Krono is an e-reader with a difference, and it has a physical dial that's a joy to use.

DuRoBo Krono review
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Other than my work monitor, my e-reader gets the most amount of use on a weekly basis. I aim to go through 100 books a year, and these days, I use Kobo's Libra Colour because of the E Ink Kaleido panel, physical controls, and USB-C connectivity.

While I like the Libra Colour a lot, the 7-inch panel means it goes in my EDC bag — that in itself precludes me from using it when I'm out and about. This is where the DuRoBo Krono comes in; this is an e-reader as well, but it has a design that's similar to most modern phones, and the 6.13-inch screen means I can just slip it into my pocket without any issues whatsoever.

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