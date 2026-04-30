This pocket-friendly e-reader has transformed how I read books

Click for next article

Other than my work monitor, my e-reader gets the most amount of use on a weekly basis. I aim to go through 100 books a year, and these days, I use Kobo's Libra Colour because of the E Ink Kaleido panel, physical controls, and USB-C connectivity.

While I like the Libra Colour a lot, the 7-inch panel means it goes in my EDC bag — that in itself precludes me from using it when I'm out and about. This is where the DuRoBo Krono comes in; this is an e-reader as well, but it has a design that's similar to most modern phones, and the 6.13-inch screen means I can just slip it into my pocket without any issues whatsoever.

I'll get to the rest of the features in a bit, but it is this pocketability that has made a huge difference in how much I use the Krono. Basically, this palm-sized e-reader has gotten as much usage in the last two weeks as my Libra Colour, and the portability means it is now my go-to choice. Of course, that convenience comes at a cost, with the Krono retailing for $279 on Amazon. That said, you're getting a great E Ink device, and if you've been thinking of getting an e-reader with a difference, the Krono may just be the best choice yet.

Article continues below